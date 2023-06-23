News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-23-23
O Lord Jesus, may we be filled with the peace that passes all understanding. Amen.
-
SoutheastHEALTH warns of potential data breach stemming from former vendorSoutheastHEALTH put out a news release Thursday, June 22, stating the company learned of a potential data breach involving a former billing vendor, ITX. The release stated a SoutheastHEALTH patient received a letter from ITX informing them of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library to host Lock & Key event next weekCape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a puzzle event Thursday, June 29, for children ages 9 to 11. The event will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. with registration needed to attend. Cape Girardeau Public Library posted the event on its Facebook...
-
Back-to-school drive-thru vaccination clinic heldAddy Sapp, an eighth grade student at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau, receives vaccinations Wednesday, June 21, at the Back-to-School drive-thru vaccination clinic held at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Cape...
-
Black bear spotted near HilliardA couple in northern Butler County got a big surprise Tuesday evening when they looked out their window and saw a black bear frolicking in their backyard. The couple, who live near Hilliard in a wooded residential area, wish to remain anonymous, but...
-
Faith-filled night at Rock 'n' Roll Drive-InThe Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In will be having a night of faith Sunday, June 25, hosted by First Baptist Church of Delta. The feature film, "Jesus Revolution", is a Christian movie based on a true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early...
-
Doctors: Infant suffered 'head injuries'POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of his 5-week-old son. Dustin Eugene Mason, 25, is accused of shaking the infant to the point it caused death, Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said...
-
Outer Road 55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs; Highway 72 in Jackson impacted for light installationOuter Road 55 in Scott County -- from U.S. 62 to the end of state maintenance near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 7...
-
-
Tiny homes to get another hearing in Jackson2Jackson Board of Aldermen spent more than 20 minutes in its study session Tuesday, June 20, discussing the ongoing "tiny homes" debate in the Cape Girardeau County seat city, and has set a new public hearing for Monday, Aug. 7, on the issue....
-
Ameren Missouri donates 50 air conditioning unitsAmeren Missouri donated 50 window air conditioner units Wednesday, June 21, to the East Missouri Action Agency Inc. in Cape Girardeau. Allison Beard, East Missouri Action Agency program coordinator, said the air conditioners will be available for...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/22/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, June 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Water level low, but river traffic clear to continue1The Army Corps of Engineers stated the Mississippi River water levels are approaching "historic" lows, but it does not anticipate an interruption to river traffic. Liam Wallace, a civil engineer with the St. Louis District Water Control for the Army...
-
WWII veterans walk through memories at Missouri's National Veterans MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Veterans from different wars, including six men from World War II, walked through Missouri's National Veterans Memorial facility Monday, June 19, to see different memorials and tour the museum in Perryville. A group from St....
-
Cape Girardeau City council formally adopts budget24Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city's coming fiscal year budget at their meeting Tuesday, June 20. The budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. Water and sewer rates will increase 5% for bills...
-
Charleston parks benefit from Byrd estate bequestCHARLESTON, Mo. -- The late James Lanier Byrd III's roots ran deep in Mississippi County and Charleston. Now, thanks to a substantial donation from his estate to the city of Charleston, Byrd's legacy will live on. After two years of planning and...
-
-
Three arrested in Cape Girardeau County on various charges3While serving a search warrant to arrest a man wanted in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting, authorities located three Cape Girardeau residents who have subsequently been charged with numerous felonies. Cape Girardeau and...
-
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wifePOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff police officers arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife and left her at the hospital. Officers responded to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room at 9:05 a.m. Friday, June 16, after a...
-
3 arrested in alleged check fraud case3A tip, license plate photo technology and a short foot chase led to felony forgery and drug charges for three individuals in Cape Girardeau, two of whom are from out of state. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated in a news release that on...
-
Safe House to find new location in AugustSafe House of Southeast Missouri has announced it will be relocating its Safe House Outreach Office and Thrift Shop to 2350 Independence St. in August. The new office will be in the place of the Wiethop Truck Sales building. In the Safe House's June...
-
-
Koerbers leave dairy operation on their terms after four decades18Paul Koerber could tell a thousand stories about his dairy farm just outside Gordonville. Stories about family. Stories about the teenaged farmhands he's hired. Stories about cows. Weather events. How the corn is cut. How the cows are milked. How...
-
High demand leading to lengthy delays for passports1The U.S. State Department advised, because of "unprecedented demand", it is taking an estimated to 10 to 13 weeks to process routine passport applications. Per the department's website, travel.state.gov, all Americans are encouraged to check their...
-
Department of Health provides online map, text number to find summer food programs2The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) is providing an online interactive map and text number to help families locate Summer Food Service Program sites around the state. The Summer Food Service Program is made to feed children...
-
Volunteer shortage highlights the value of time, talents to area organizationsCharitable organizations impact the very fabric of our lives every day, but they can't do it without you! Through individual contributions, each of us can have a positive impact on the work of these nonprofits and, as a result, each of us can make a...
-
Drive-through vaccination clinic for kindergarteners, 8th gradersCape Girardeau County Public Health Center staff will conduct two drive-through vaccination clinics for students entering kindergarten or eighth grade. The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and Wednesday, July 26, at...
-
-
Most read 6/19/23Outgoing emergency management director advises Cape Girardeau County businesses, others to plan for emergencies3Mark Winkler retires Wednesday, July 12, as Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director. Winkler, an alumnus of Perryville, Missouri's St. Vincent dePaul High School, has spent 33 years in the field 28 years with state emergency...
-
Most read 6/19/23Speakeyzy Coffee in Cape Girardeau closesSpeakeyzy Coffee announced June 11 via social media that it was closing its downtown Cape Girardeau establishment. The shop, which formally opened in May 2022 at 811 Broadway, was owned by Suzanne Hightower and was next door to the under-renovation...
-
-
Most read 6/17/23Public hearing Wednesday to consider mall project10The next step for Cape Girardeau municipal officials considering a tax incentive package for a proposal to redevelop West Park Mall will occur in a few days. A public hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Osage Centre for the project put forth...
-
Most read 6/16/23Family still searching for girl taken from Cape Girardeau porch2The family of Elizabeth Gill believes "Beth", who disappeared 58 years ago, might still be alive. Elizabeth Gill vanished from Cape Girardeau late afternoon June 13, 1965, and was never seen again. She was only 2 1/2 years old, the youngest of 10...
-
Most read 6/15/23West Park Mall owners tout plan for property redevelopment19In advance of a public hearing, potential recommendation from Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing Commission and an up-or-down vote at the City Council, those involved with a proposed redevelopment of West Park Mall have released additional...
-
Most read 6/15/23Try a Fatty Patty with your daddy4Last week I had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Cody Snider, manager and co-owner of the new Fatty Patty Burger Barn restaurant, located in the old Zaxby's building in Cape Girardeau (407 Cape West Crossings). Talk about perfect timing....