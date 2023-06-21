Local Boy Scout Council to Host Community Roadshow on 6/22

Cape Girardeau, MO June 21st, 2023

The Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA will host a Community Roadshow stop in Cape Girardeau, MO, at Scout Hall (420 Broadway St.) on June 22nd, 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Program to start at 6 pm.

This event is an open opportunity for community members and Scouters of Southeast Missouri to learn about Scouting in their local area Post COVID and the Council's strategic plan for 2023-2025 from Council leadership.

If you have any questions about this event or how to join Scouting, please reach out to the Ritter Scout Service Center in Cape Girardeau (573-335-3346) or to your local District Executive Chance Ziegler (chance.ziegler@scouting.org).

About the Shawnee District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA

The Shawnee District covers Scouting activities and units for the Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Northern Stoddard, and Northern Scott Counties of Missouri.

The Shawnee District provides and services life-changing programs for hundreds of youth in Southeast Missouri and always strives to help Scouts Be Prepared for life.

Join your local Scouting unit today at beascout.org