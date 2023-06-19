Spring sports finalists, Lifetime Achievement announced for Semoball Awards

Editorial

We're less than one month away from this year's Semoball Awards where the top 200 athletes in the region will be recognized for their efforts on the field, court and in the classroom.

Finalists for baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, girls soccer, boys tennis, comeback player of the year and coach of the year were announced on the selection show hosted on SEMO ESPN Radio. Finalists are:

Baseball: Caden Bogenpohl, Jackson; Carter Crosnoe, Cape Central; Levi McKinnie, Chaffee; John-Paul Sauer, Jackson; Hayden Nazarenus, Cooter; Kolten Payne, Oran; Peyton Hodges, East Prairie; Trey Benthal, Portageville; Tanner Pierce, Kennett; and Thomas Frakes, Portageville.

Softball: Handley McAtee, Kennett; Rachel Rommel, Malden; Ashlynn Presley, Risco; Molly Spane, Oran; Tori Stinnett, East Prairie; Maleigh Lemings, Holcomb; Ainsley Burnett, Notre Dame; Kylie Walker, Senath-Hornersville; Mallory Lemonds, Kelly; and Dixie Cloud, Neelyville.

Boys Track and Field: DJ Williams, Charleston; Ryan Seabaugh, Cape Central; William Gaines-Parker, Kennett; Darius Graham, Poplar Bluff; Hunter Wendel, Jackson; Cole Bruenderman, Notre Dame; Anistin Kyle, Dexter; Ja'Kwon Jones, NMCC; Rylan Bell, Malden; and Kent Sheridan, Cape Central.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Girls Track and Field: Brea Morris, Richland; Angela Dobbins, Malden; Laura Eftink, Notre Dame; Kirsten Fairhurst, Sikeston; Kennedy Zgaynor, Poplar Bluff; Ki Bogan, Cape Central; Elle Vancil, Kennett; Claire Nichols, Charleston; Lillian Gibbs, Jackson; and Reese Steward, Sikeston.

Boys Golf: Benjamin Christian, Dexter; Noah Cunningham, Senath-Hornersville; Michael Hasz, Saxony Lutheran; Ian Lambert, Jackson; and Lawson Barks, Poplar Bluff.

Girls Golf: Alana Gilbert, Jackson; Elizabeth Barnette, Notre Dame; Olivia Thetford, Poplar Bluff; Paige Compardo, Notre Dame; Alyssa Warren, Dexter.

Girls Soccer: Justi Nelson, Jackson; Emilia Wunderlich, Jackson; Anna Mueller, Saxony; Ava Perry, Saxony; Demi Drum, Cape Central; Lana Adams, St. Vincent; Kristen Grogan, Kelly; Olivia Carda-Smith, Poplar Bluff; Neveah Larkins, Poplar Bluff; and Kristin Anderson, Notre Dame.

Boys Tennis: Charlie West, Notre Dame; Elijah Peters/Eann Ray Gardner, Cape Central; Peyton Boles/Lawson Blocker, Dexter; Eli Youngblood/Thomas Southard, Notre Dame; and Angelo Sorrentino, Poplar Bluff.

Comeback Player of the Year: Emilia Wunderlich, Jackson; Chris Stone, Dexter; Tyson Underwood, Scott City; Tanner Pierce, Kennett; and Ethan Graham, Kelly.

Coach of the Year: Josh Roach, Jackson; Gregg Holifield, Sikeston; Kory Thoma, Jackson; Justin Hutchings, Charleston; and Kent Gibbs, Cape Central.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is longtime basketball coach and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame member Lennies McFerren. The coach, who recently announced his retirement, won yet another state championship this season  this time with New Madrid County Central.

This year's keynote speaker is Dan Mears, also known as KC Wolf for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Mears will share his story of surviving a stunt-gone-wrong at Arrowhead Stadium, which includes a powerful message of hope, faith and perseverance. He'll also share funny tales from life as a professional mascot.

Special thanks to presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH and title sponsors: The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper.

Tickets are available at www.semoball.com/awards. The red carpet experience begins at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in Southeast Missouri high school sports with you Friday, July 14.