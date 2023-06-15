Speak up about city priorities
Do we expect our mayor and city council members to represent the citizens' voices in the community?
Do we expect our elected officials to be more transparent about significant issues and investments before acting on them?
Do we expect the mayor and city council members to make street repairs and replacement a top funding priority in every annual operating budget until the roads are in acceptable condition?
Do we expect our elected officials to work with existing city departments and other agencies to ensure our community is safe?
If you answered YES to these questions, how many times have you contacted the mayor and city council members and expressed your expectations in the last 12 months?
Unfortunately, as citizens, we often become complacent and offer little guidance to our elected officials until an issue reaches the crisis mode. Then, we do react by demanding and expecting an immediate solution to the problem.
The issue did not become a problem overnight and will not immediately disappear. More times than not, if communication had taken place early on, the issue may never have become a problem.
If we want our mayor and city council members to truly represent our voices, be transparent about significant issues and investments, make street repairs and replacement a top funding priority, and ensure our community is safe, we must share our expectations with them regularly.
They can't hear us if we don't speak up. Please speak up and share your expectations with our elected officials!
GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau
-
-
Column (6/15/23)Railroads are safe, but Congress wants moreAfter many years of working in the policy world, I have concluded that politics is at most 10% about making the world better and safer. The rest is at least 45% theater and 45% catering to special interest groups. Further evidence for my assessment...
-
-
Editorial (6/14/23)Remembering Juneteenth, celebrating as a communityWhile Monday, June 19, is the official federal holiday, Cape Girardeau will be celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17, with several events. n Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will host its sixth annual Prayer Walk Fundraiser from 9...
-
-
Column (6/14/23)Congressional action puts property at riskIf you own a business, the leftists in Congress are coming after you. The only thing standing in their way is the U.S. Constitution. Whether you own a mom-and-pop diner, an auto repair shop or shares in a multinational corporation, your property is...
-
Column (6/13/23)Uses of the Cape Girardeau Casino FundAs I begin to compile information for my 2023 State of the City address, I'd like to first address the city's Casino Fund. Like many other "special revenue funds", the Casino Fund is part of our annual budget, and includes all the budgeting and...
-
Column (6/13/23)Remembering the horrors of D-DaySeventy-nine years ago this week, the Allies assaulted the Normandy beaches on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Their invasion marked the largest amphibious landing since the Persians under Xerxes invaded the Greek mainland in 480 B.C. Nearly 160,000 American,...
-
Editorial (6/12/23)SEMO recognized again with OVC Commissioner's CupWe like to say there's a benefit to having a university in Cape Girardeau. It's an economic boost and cultural enhancement. But also having a successful athletics program is a value for the local community. SEMO has seen individual programs have...
-
-
Disney works to destroy the values that built its companyIn 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lawrence v. Texas, found Texas' anti-sodomy law unconstitutional. This is a free country, the Court proclaimed, and individuals can engage in whatever private consensual sexual activity that they wish. But freedom...
-
What to make of new projections of big government savingsWe have a debt-ceiling deal. It's a relief for most people. This deal avoids a default and the need for the Department of the Treasury to make hard choices over which bills to pay. It gives Republicans the sense that a step was taken toward fiscal...
-
-
Editorial (6/9/23)Development at former Thorngate building is a plus for Cape GirardeauThere's an exciting development underway on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC announced its plans to renovate a former factory space to house 14 climate-controlled pickleball courts and vehicle park...
-
Editorial (6/7/23)County records digitized with the project coming in under budgetWhen was the last time you heard about a government initiative coming in under budget? It certainly doesn't happen often, but the rare occurrence did take place recently. The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center reported last month that a plan to...
-
Editorial (6/5/23)Mental illness is an issue that affects millionsEver know someone who's tired all the time? Someone who sets unrealistic goals and expectations for themselves? What about someone who avoids certain people or tasks or procrastinates on whatever might be needing done? Those are just a few possible...
-
Editorial (6/2/23)CarePortal using technology to help meet the needs of othersTechnology has its pitfalls. Many of us are tethered to our devices. And the challenges of technology without guardrails, particularly for young people, have been well documented. However, advances in tech also produced plenty of benefits. And...
-
-
Editorial (5/31/23)Summertime means baseball in Southeast MissouriFrom mid-February until fall in Southeast Missouri, there's a good chance you can find a baseball game being played at a local ballfield. The frequency of these games increases during the summer months. We love our baseball around here. The Cape...
-
Editorial (5/30/23)Newspaper seeking nominations for annual Spirit of America AwardDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service. Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
-
-
Editorial (5/26/23)Memorial Day: Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrificeAmericans will celebrate Memorial Day on Monday. While many consider it the unofficial kickoff to summer, the federal holiday has much more meaning. The day was originally referred to as Decoration Day, a time to decorate the graves of fallen...
-
-
Editorial (5/24/23)River Heritage Museum, Kellerman Foundation two good examples of preserving historyLook at any community, and you'll see things it does well and others it could improve. One of the areas where this area has made significant efforts is in preserving history. Part of this success is through the preservation of historic buildings for...
-
-