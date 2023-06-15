Speak up about city priorities

Letter to the Editor

Do we expect our mayor and city council members to represent the citizens' voices in the community?

Do we expect our elected officials to be more transparent about significant issues and investments before acting on them?

Do we expect the mayor and city council members to make street repairs and replacement a top funding priority in every annual operating budget until the roads are in acceptable condition?

Do we expect our elected officials to work with existing city departments and other agencies to ensure our community is safe?

If you answered YES to these questions, how many times have you contacted the mayor and city council members and expressed your expectations in the last 12 months?

Unfortunately, as citizens, we often become complacent and offer little guidance to our elected officials until an issue reaches the crisis mode. Then, we do react by demanding and expecting an immediate solution to the problem.

The issue did not become a problem overnight and will not immediately disappear. More times than not, if communication had taken place early on, the issue may never have become a problem.

If we want our mayor and city council members to truly represent our voices, be transparent about significant issues and investments, make street repairs and replacement a top funding priority, and ensure our community is safe, we must share our expectations with them regularly.

They can't hear us if we don't speak up. Please speak up and share your expectations with our elected officials!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau