News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-13-23
O Father God, we boldly proclaim Jesus as our Lord and Savior. Amen.
More to explore
-
Jackson Agri-Business tour scheduled in JulyReported to be one of longest running agriculture-focused bus excursions in the state, the single-day 43rd annual Agri-Business Tour sponsored by Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to launch at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, from University of...
-
-
Several events to celebrate Juneteenth in Cape GirardeauOn Monday, June 19, according to Pew Research Center, "more than half of" the U.S. will celebrate Juneteenth as an official holiday, but for Cape Girardeau, the celebration won't start on the 19th. Multiple events will be used to remember the...
-
The Scout to host Putt Putt Pub Crawl in downtown Cape GirardeauScout Hall and The Scout will be holding a Putt Putt Pub Crawl on Thursday, June 22. This event will start at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Teams of four will be able to test their short-game through downtown Cape Girardeau on a nine-hole course...
-
Cape Girardeau County collector issues fireworks vendors noticeWith Independence Day around the corner, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson has put out a reminder that those who plan to operate a fireworks stand anywhere in the county need to have a county merchants license for each site where the...
-
Third annual Honey Festival to be held in Ste. GenevieveHarold's Famous Bee Co. will host the third annual Honey Festival + Market on Saturday, June 24, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. The Honey Festival will hold an array of bee-related activities, including beekeeping education, honey tasting, honey...
-
Alleged attempted robbery thwarted in Cape GirardeauAn attempted armed robbery in Cape Girardeau ended with a suspect in custody. Officer Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said a suspect attempted to take items from a vehicle parked near Huddle House, 511...
-
First stop of the historic porch session jams set TuesdayThe first stop for the Historic Porch Sessions held by Cape G Rocks, is set for Tuesday, June 13. This will be an in-person event starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. for those looking to get to the event early. The porch session will take place...
-
PORCH Initiative puts first family in South Cape Girardeau home7Joel and Brandy Hamlin closed on their first home Friday, June 9, nine months after attending an informational dinner for prospective homebuyers sponsored by the PORCH Initiative. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member and executive...
-
Former Sikeston DPS captain found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for fatal crash2POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Christopher Cohen and his wife, Abigail, were planning their honeymoon at Disney World. Instead, Christopher had to attend Abbys funeral. A jury ruled Friday, June 9, that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety...
-
Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau49Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau At most every meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, the municipal officials endorse various causes, organizations and people by proclaiming Mental Health Awareness Month or...
-
What's Past is Prologue Flag Day this week commemorates adoption of United State flag2Local historian Frank Nickell became emotional Friday, June 9, in discussing the Stars and Stripes. "If you came down Interstate 55 and came into Cape past Cape County Park North on Memorial Day weekend and saw all of those flags, I think that had...
-
Local police organization blasts city's spending on SEMO athletic/academic facilities29A local organization made up of Cape Girardeau police officers has publicly objected to the citys pledge of up to $10.2 million for athletic and academic facilities on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, claiming a better use of...
-
Cape Safari Park to hold zookeeper camps for kidsCape Safari Park is enrolling for its Zookeeper Camp this year. Each camp will only have 15 spots open to ensure small class sizes for better learning opportunities. Junior Zookeeper Camp is for a hands-on learning experience at the park, according...
-
Cape resident Crader takes Honor Flight to nation's capital6From serving the U.S. Navy in 1966 to 1970, Vietnam veteran R. David Crader ended his service as a petty officer third class technician. After being on a wait list for three years, on Tuesday, June 6, Crader was able to join fellow veterans on an...
-
Jason Smith and Mike Parson swiftly condemn Trump indictment38A federal indictment of former President Donald Trump brought rapid reaction Friday, June 9, from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. Trump was named in a 37-count, 49-page document released by the U.S. Department of Justice...
-
-
Firework shoot display set for Saturday2The Hoffman Family Fireworks will be presenting a "Light the Night Demo" firework shoot Saturday, June 10. The gates to this event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the demo shoot starting at 8:30. This event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall...
-
2023 Chaffee High School valedictorian Rayney HeldRAYNEE HELD Chaffee High School Parents: Wayne and Mika Held. Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Missouri-Kansas Citys six-year BA/MD Direct Medical Entry Program to become a physician. High school activities: Basketball, track and...
-
-
2023 Delta High School valedictorian Carter SchererCARTER SCHERER Delta High School Parents: Meredith and Kenneth Scherer Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Missouri. High school activities: Basketball, baseball and track and field. Favorite high school experience: Hanging out with...
-
2023 Scott County Central valedictorian Kierstin BanksKIERSTIN BANKS Scott Coutny Central High School Parents: Roger and Tashika Banks. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Harris Stowe University and pursue a Business Degree. I want to change and touch lives. High school activities: President...
-
2023 Oran High School valedictorian Dalaini Bryant1DALAINI BRYANT Oran High School Parents: Dustin and Laramie Bryant. Post-graduation plans: Attend Mizzou to attain a doctorate of physical therapy and minor in psychology. High school activities: Volleyball, cheerleading, softball, Beta Club,...
-
2023 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Neelam PatelNEELAM PATEL Eagle Ridge Christian School Parents: Anissa and Andy Patel. Post-graduation plans: My post graduation plans are to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) and obtain a degree in psychology. I hope...
-
2023 Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian Evelyn JonesEVELYN JONES Notre Dame Regional High School Parents: Bryan and Liza Jones Post-graduation plans: I will attend University of Missouri -Columbia and major in biochemistry on the pre-med track. High school activities: Clubs: National Honor...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/11/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, June 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 8, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, June 5, meeting Communications/reports --...
-
-
Most read 6/9/23Prosecution, defense rest cases in trial for former Sikeston police officerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Missouri State Highway Patrol collision reconstruction investigator testified that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper Sr. pushed his accelerator to the floor, fish-tailed, regained...
-
Most read 6/8/23Trial begins for former Sikeston police officer involved in fatal wreckPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A defense attorney representing a former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain involved in a wreck resulting in a woman's death is trying to convince a jury the captain was unjustly treated by officers who personally knew the...
-
Most read 6/8/23State attorney general to decide on theft charge against Cape County coroner25The state attorney general's office will determine whether to file a misdemeanor stealing charge against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan for alleged acts that occurred in April. A Wednesday, June 7, release from Cape Girardeau County...
-
TIF commission sets public hearing on West Park Mall redevelopment20Representatives of the West Park Mall ownership group lobbied before Cape Girardeau TIF Commission in an effort to redevelop the aging property. At the commission's meeting Friday, June 2, John Hansen, managing director of Integra Realty Resources...
-
Demolition work begins on Cape Girardeau's Thorngate Holdings projectDemolition began Saturday, June 3, at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, to begin to make ready Thorngate Holdings' plan to repurpose the property for a future car park and indoor pickleball courts. J.W. Strack Excavating has been tasked with...
-