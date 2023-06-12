SEMO recognized again with OVC Commissioner's Cup

Editorial

We like to say there's a benefit to having a university in Cape Girardeau. It's an economic boost and cultural enhancement. But also having a successful athletics program is a value for the local community.

SEMO has seen individual programs have success over the years. Baseball one year. Football another. A track star does well. But in recent years there's been collective success among all programs. So much so that recently Southeast was recognized with the OVC Commissioner's Cup, the second time in three years the university has taken home the coveted honor that recognizes the program with the most success. The Commissioner's Cup was not awarded in 2019-2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Southeast was on pace to win the award again that year as well.

During the last school year, Southeast won eight conference championships. The football team won a share of the conference championship and returned to the FCS Playoffs. The men's basketball team won the OVC Tournament as a fifth seed to punch their NCAA Tournament ticket for the first time in 23 years. The Redhawks also earned titles in women's indoor track and field, women's outdoor track and field, men's outdoor track and field, softball and women's tennis.

"Obviously, just a really cool accomplishment that I think speaks to the success that all of our programs collectively have had," SEMO vice president for intercollegiate athletics Brady Barke said. "I think when we talked about trying to be the premier athletics program in the OVC, we recognize that meant that it had to be everybody having success."

This success can be attributed to several individuals, but it starts with Barke, who has been at the helm of the program since 2016 when he was named athletic director. Barke has navigated SEMO athletics through the pandemic and Houck Stadium challenges. He's also made solid hires and set a good standard for success.

Credit also to SEMO's coaches for leading their teams to a successful season. And, of course, the athletes for their work on the field and court as well as in the classroom.

Congratulations to SEMO on this achievement. Here's to continued success.