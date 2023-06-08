News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-8-23
O Lord Jesus, may we boldly proclaim the good news of salvation through you. Amen.
More to explore
Economist: Local counties outperforming SEMO regionPERRYVILLE, Mo. Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research for the state Department of Economic Development, told a group of business and government leaders from Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties Wednesday, June 7, that tri-county...
State attorney general to decide on theft charge against Cape County coronerThe state attorney general's office will determine whether to file a misdemeanor stealing charge against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan for alleged acts that occurred in April. A Wednesday, June 7, release from Cape Girardeau County...
Law Enforcement Week Bailiff Caleb Jones enjoys helpingCaleb Jones does not hesitate when asked what led him to a career in law enforcement with Cape Girardeau County. Jones, 27, is a deputy in the county sheriff's office and is stationed at the county's Justice Center in Jackson as a uniformed...
Law Enforcement Week Chaffee SRO James Lyerla: Role model for studentsThe first time James Lyerla interacted with law enforcement was when he was 8 years old. He was playing in the street with other kids when the officer came up, introduced himself and gave them baseball cards. This interaction had stayed in the back...
Law Enforcement Week Matt Tisher: Cape Girardeau officer enjoys hunt for fugitivesCape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Matt Tisher enjoys his work, especially one type of law enforcement activity. "I enjoy hunting warrants, fugitive apprehension," he said. "There is something fun about it. It's kind of like a cat-and-mouse...
Law Enforcement Week Kristi McGowen: Office manager integral to law and orderKristi McGowen is the office manager in the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office, and while she may not patrol the streets looking for criminals or argue a case before a judge and jury, she is just as integral to the pursuit of law...
Cape Girardeau County 'value change' notices outThis week, Cape Girardeau County property owners have begun receiving via U.S. mail "value change" notices of their 2023 property assessment, and most properties will see an 8.5% increase. An email from County Assessor Bob Adams reveals property...
Trial begins for former Sikeston police officer involved in fatal wreckPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A defense attorney representing a former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain involved in a wreck resulting in a woman's death is trying to convince a jury the captain was unjustly treated by officers who personally knew the...
Parks and Rec 'pleased' with Jefferson pool usageDoug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the department is "pleased" with the amount of usage at the Jefferson Aquatic Center swimming pool. Gannon said 1,332 people have used the pool in the seven weeks since the grand...
Operation Healthy Delta holds clinics in Southeast MissouriOperation Healthy Delta will be hosting no-cost service clinics in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois, on Sunday, June 11, through Tuesday, June 20. According to the Southern 7 Health Department, the U.S. Department of Defense...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/8/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 5, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, June 5, meeting Communications/reports other...
Endangered person advisory issued for Advance child5DEXTER, Mo. -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an Advance, Missouri, child. The incident occurred on Oak Street in Advance. Authorities said Jackson Cole Morgan is 11 months old, and he could be with his biological mother, Gretchen...
Git-R-Done speeding up Jackson's water meter replacementWith an homage to comedian Larry the Cable Guy's most famous phrase, Git-R-Done, the city of Jackson has decided to finish up a multiyear water meter replacement program more quickly by seeking an outside firm's help. At Jackson Board of Aldermen's...
Rebirth of Broadway Theatre building2Work has begun to reconstruct the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau. Municipal officials have approved a redevelopment plan offered by developer Brennon Todt to shore up the historic structure, damaged badly in a 2021 fire, and...
5th annual pub crawl for well-known mixologist set for SaturdayThe fifth annual pub crawl in memory of Marcellus Jones is set for Saturday, June 10. Jones was a well-known bartender and bar manager in the downtown Cape Girardeau scene for many years. He passed away in June 2018 from natural causes at the age of...
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints SEMO grad to Historic Preservation CommissionCape Girardeau City Council members appointed Aaron Modrow to the city's Historic Preservation Commission at their meeting Monday, June 5. Modrow is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and works at Mac Con Co., a construction and...
Trial begins for former Sikeston DPS captain involved in fatal crashThe trial of a former captain with Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety who was involved in a fatal crash in February 2020 began Tuesday, June 6, in a Butler County, Missouri, courtroom. Andrew Cooper is facing several felony charges --...
Reopening of Last Mile LiquidatorsMatt Hildesheim, left, and Jonathan Kapp walk back furniture Tuesday, June 6, into a corner of the new location of Last Mile Liquidators at the River and Rails Building on William Street. Last Mile Liquidators is set to have their reopening from 9...
Old Town Cape, SendAFriend celebrate Youth Entrepreneurship Day in JulyYouth Entrepreneurship Day will celebrate small businesses and young entrepreneurs at Cape Riverfront Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8. This year's event SendA Friend will provide six $250 grants to be awarded to aspiring teenagers ages...
Cape Girardeau police search for suspect who fled traffic stopA suspect who fled from police twice Tuesday, June 6, ultimately collided with another vehicle, and police are still searching for the person. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the first pursuit began shortly after 4...
Davis promoted to assistant director of Public Works1City of Cape Girardeau Parks division manager Brock Davis has been promoted to assistant director of Public Works. Davis said his promotion feels "great" and his job feels "similar" but "bigger." "It's very similar because before I was dealing with...
Southeast Missourian seeking nominations for annual Spirit of America Award4Wayne Wallingford, center, accepts a $1,000 charitable donation from Jon K. Rust, right, Southeast Missourian publisher and president of Rust Communications, and Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher. ...
Cape City Council takes up 2023-24 budget20Money matters dominated Cape Girardeau City Council's meeting Monday, June 5. Council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve the coming fiscal year budget, which would take effect Saturday, July 1. Municipal finance director Lisa...
Former Cape Girardeau mayor named to transportation panel7Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson was named by Cape Girardeau county commissioners Monday, June 5, to the technical planning committee of Southeast Missouri Planning Organization. "During my eight years as mayor, I learned quickly how...
TIF commission sets public hearing on West Park Mall redevelopment17Representatives of the West Park Mall ownership group lobbied before Cape Girardeau TIF Commission in an effort to redevelop the aging property. At the commission's meeting Friday, June 2, John Hansen, managing director of Integra Realty Resources...
May U.S. jobs report crushes expectations3U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, June 2, showed there were 339,000 jobs created in May, easily topping the consensus Wall Street estimate of 195,000. The figure represents the 14th consecutive month that job creation came in...
Old Pioneer Market weathers storm, reopens in new location2The thunder rumbled. The wind whooshed. Then a loud pop and a crack. They thought it was a tornado. The Old Pioneer Market owners Ashley Foster and her mother, Bobbi Jo Cathcart, were in the store when the storm rushed through. It was March 3. They...
Cape Girardeau Methodist church expected to change name, affiliation5A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Centenary United Methodist Church to take next steps in keeping with an April "amicable separation" memorandum of understanding for the historic congregation at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau,...
Alligator killed Friday at Wappepello Lake11Elvis is dead. Or rather, Elvis the alligator is dead. Officials believe an alligator reported lost in the Wappapello Lake area about eight months ago was killed Friday, May 26, after being spotted by visitors to the Lost Creek area. The Missouri...