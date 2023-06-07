News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-7-23
O Lord God, may those in turmoil experience your perfect peace. Amen.
Git-R-Done speeding up Jackson's water meter replacementWith an homage to comedian Larry the Cable Guy's most famous phrase, Git-R-Done, the city of Jackson has decided to finish up a multiyear water meter replacement program more quickly by seeking an outside firm's help. At Jackson Board of Aldermen's...
Rebirth of Broadway Theatre buildingWork has begun to reconstruct the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau. Municipal officials have approved a redevelopment plan offered by developer Brennon Todt to shore up the historic structure, damaged badly in a 2021 fire, and...
5th annual pub crawl for well-known mixologist set for SaturdayThe fifth annual pub crawl in memory of Marcellus Jones is set for Saturday, June 10. Jones was a well-known bartender and bar manager in the downtown Cape Girardeau scene for many years. He passed away in June 2018 from natural causes at the age of...
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints SEMO grad to Historic Preservation CommissionCape Girardeau City Council members appointed Aaron Modrow to the city's Historic Preservation Commission at their meeting Monday, June 5. Modrow is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and works at Mac Con Co., a construction and...
Endangered person advisory issued for Advance child1DEXTER, Mo. -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an Advance, Missouri, child. The incident occurred on Oak Street in Advance. Authorities said Jackson Cole Morgan is 11 months old, and he could be with his biological mother, Gretchen...
Trial begins for former Sikeston DPS captain involved in fatal crashThe trial of a former captain with Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety who was involved in a fatal crash in February 2020 began Tuesday, June 6, in a Butler County, Missouri, courtroom. Andrew Cooper is facing several felony charges --...
Reopening of Last Mile LiquidatorsMatt Hildesheim, left, and Jonathan Kapp walk back furniture Tuesday, June 6, into a corner of the new location of Last Mile Liquidators at the River and Rails Building on William Street. Last Mile Liquidators is set to have their reopening from 9...
Old Town Cape, SendAFriend celebrate Youth Entrepreneurship Day in JulyYouth Entrepreneurship Day will celebrate small businesses and young entrepreneurs at Cape Riverfront Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8. This year's event SendA Friend will provide six $250 grants to be awarded to aspiring teenagers ages...
Cape Girardeau police search for suspect who fled traffic stopA suspect who fled from police twice Tuesday, June 6, ultimately collided with another vehicle, and police are still searching for the person. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the first pursuit began shortly after 4...
Davis promoted to assistant director of Public WorksCity of Cape Girardeau Parks division manager Brock Davis has been promoted to assistant director of Public Works. Davis said his promotion feels "great" and his job feels "similar" but "bigger." "It's very similar because before I was dealing with...
Southeast Missourian seeking nominations for annual Spirit of America Award4Wayne Wallingford, center, accepts a $1,000 charitable donation from Jon K. Rust, right, Southeast Missourian publisher and president of Rust Communications, and Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher. ...
Cape City Council takes up 2023-24 budget14Money matters dominated Cape Girardeau City Council's meeting Monday, June 5. Council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve the coming fiscal year budget, which would take effect Saturday, July 1. Municipal finance director Lisa...
Former Cape Girardeau mayor named to transportation panel5Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson was named by Cape Girardeau county commissioners Monday, June 5, to the technical planning committee of Southeast Missouri Planning Organization. "During my eight years as mayor, I learned quickly how...
SoutheastHEALTH receives designation for pediatric emergenciesSoutheastHEALTH reports Cape Girardeau's Southeast Hospital is the first facility in Missouri certified as a pediatric emergency prepared facility by Missouri Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC). According to Missouri Department of Health...
Chaffee school building renovations on trackConstruction has begun on buildings in the Chaffee (Missouri) School District, with work expected to be completed before classes start in the fall. Superintendent Shawn Nix said the elementary and high school are undergoing renovations to become...
Elks Mobile Dental Unit coming Monday to Cape GirardeauThe Lakewood Medical Center's Elks Mobile Dental Unit will arrive in Cape Girardeau on Monday, June 12. The unit is in its 61st year of serving patients in Missouri. The mobile vehicle provides dental services such as X-rays, fillings, extractions...
MU Extension encourages farmers to report precipitationUniversity of Missouri Extension is encouraging the state's farmers to be "citizen scientists" through checking rain gauges daily and reporting precipitation to help farmers across the nation. Tony Lupo, University of Missouri professor of...
Missouri State Fair warns of ticket scamOrganizers of the Missouri State Fair warned Monday, June 5, about ticket scams for the annual 11-day event, which runs Thursday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 20, in Sedalia, Missouri. "We have been receiving some emails, phone calls and Facebook...
Military ID Office in Cape Girardeau reduces hours due to vacancyA staffing vacancy has led to the Missouri National Guard reducing operating hours at the Cape Girardeau Military ID Office. According to the Guard's Public Affairs Office, the office is seeking applicants in the DEERS/RAPIDS -- Defense Enrollment...
Local News 6/5/23Cape County GOP women host new Missouri AG Andrew Bailey1Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke Friday, June 2, to a small gathering of Cape County Republican Women, telling the group he sees part of his role as blocking what he termed federal overreach by the White House. Missouri vs. Biden is...
Local News 6/5/23Gov. declares drought alert for MissouriGov. Mike Parson signed an executive order last week declaring a Drought Alert in Missouri. According to a news release from the governor's office, a Drought Alert is part of the state's Drought Mitigation and Response Plan and is the first step for...
Most read 6/5/23May U.S. jobs report crushes expectations3U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, June 2, showed there were 339,000 jobs created in May, easily topping the consensus Wall Street estimate of 195,000. The figure represents the 14th consecutive month that job creation came in...
Lawmakers talk senior tax relief, initiative reform before Cape Chamber8Three area state lawmakers provided a legislative update to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members Friday, June 2, following General Assembly adjournment in Jefferson City on May 12. Participating were Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott...
Commission issues Endangered Buildings, Watch lists2Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission has released its Endangered Buildings and Watch lists for 2023. The structures on the list have "historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost due to significant deterioration and/or...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/5/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, June 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda forJune 5/23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, June 5 City Hall Presentations n Alzheimer's Month Proclamation n LGBTQ+ Pride Month Proclamation n Citizen Academy Graduate Recognition Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n...
Old Pioneer Market weathers storm, reopens in new location2The thunder rumbled. The wind whooshed. Then a loud pop and a crack. They thought it was a tornado. The Old Pioneer Market owners Ashley Foster and her mother, Bobbi Jo Cathcart, were in the store when the storm rushed through. It was March 3. They...
Cape Girardeau Methodist church expected to change name, affiliation5A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Centenary United Methodist Church to take next steps in keeping with an April "amicable separation" memorandum of understanding for the historic congregation at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau,...
Alligator killed Friday at Wappepello Lake11Elvis is dead. Or rather, Elvis the alligator is dead. Officials believe an alligator reported lost in the Wappapello Lake area about eight months ago was killed Friday, May 26, after being spotted by visitors to the Lost Creek area. The Missouri...
Most read 5/30/23More court records soon available to public online7Missouri's courts will provide more public access to documents beginning Saturday, July 1. The aim is transparency. The risk is exposing personal information to cybercriminals. Attorneys across Missouri are training with the Missouri Bar to roll out...
Most read 5/30/23HubCo launches co-working space in Cape GirardeauAmanda and Matt Huber have opened HubCo, a two-story, 8,400-square-foot business offering coworking spaces at 1427 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau. Amanda has been a Realtor with Edge Realty for 10 years. Husband Matt is territory manager with...