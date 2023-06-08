Be an Entrepreneur in Downtown Cape: Olive oil shop brings novelty to the city

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

For 30 years, Georgia and Todd Lowman were small business owners and managers in Central Illinois.

Looking to relocate to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren, they made the decision to move to Cape in 2022 and open Water and William Olive Oil Co., an independently-owned specialty retail boutique featuring flavor-infused extra virgin olive oils, single-variety extra virgin olive oils, premium balsamic vinegars and other retail items.

I have loved the products we sell at Water and William for years, Georgia says. When we started thinking about our next adventure, it made sense for us to turn that love into a business, and Cape seemed like the perfect fit.

Located at 105 William St. in the renovated River and Rails building, Water and William Olive Oil Co. utilizes a single-source supplier for all of the oils and vinegars they sell. Customers are encouraged to stop in and try out one of the 40 options on the retail floor.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

When the shop first opened, we werent exactly sure what to expect, Georgia says. We knew we loved the product, but it was exciting the community felt the same way. We regularly hear from customers that Cape appreciates the idea of renovating spaces for shopping and dining, and our building is a perfect example of that.

In addition to their own business, the Lowmans are quick to point out all of the other exciting things happening in downtown Cape Girardeau that make it a must-visit for locals and visitors.

Downtown Cape is loaded with old-town charm and contemporary vision, Georgia says. Being a small business owner during this time is exciting, and we feel fortunate to be a part of it. We love to meet our customers and encourage anyone considering opening a business in downtown Cape to take the chance.