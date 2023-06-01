*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Memorial Day content

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Many thanks for your editorial, the many editorial cartoons and the front page headline: History of sacrifices, including Madison Ross, Zachary Esparza and Chaplain Joseph Kapaun! We need to pay tribute to all who have served and those serving at this time. I am honored to have grandsons in the Navy and the Marines. Also, my granddaughters are married to men in the Air Force and the Army. Always keep them and all in the Armed Forces in my prayers. Salute and Semper Fi.

BARB McKEON, Cape Girardeau