Prayer 5-31-23
Thank you, O Lord Jesus, that through you we can find strength. Amen.
Wayen Wallingford unworried about state income tax cut for seniors on Social SecurityWayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, the state's director of revenue, said Tuesday, May 30, he doesn't know whether Gov. Mike Parson will sign into a law a bill to exempt Missouri Social Security recipients from paying income tax on benefits....
Ceremony held for redevelopment of Broadway Theatre buildingA groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning, May 30, for the redevelopment of the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau. With sounds of demolition work on the theater's interior underway in the background, Liz Haynes, executive...
Jason Smith says debt ceiling deal 'not perfect,' but has his supportSoutheast Missouri congressman Jason Smith said the debt ceiling agreement reached by White House and congressional negotiators over Memorial Day weekend is "not perfect", but represents "steps in the right direction". Smith told Fox News anchor...
Global Running Day coming soonThe Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will be celebrating and hosting a Global Running Day event Wednesday, June 7, at the Osage Centre Trailhead, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau, to coincide with Global Running Day, annually held...
La Croix Family Fest to be held FridayLa Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will be putting on its Family Fest from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2. The Family Fest will be held at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and is open to the public. This is a family friendly...
Bridge work closes Route AA in Scott CountyRoute AA in Scott County -- between County Line Road and Lynual Street near Miner, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. A MoDOT news release said the work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4...
Local News 5/30/23More court records soon available to public online4Missouri's courts will provide more public access to documents beginning Saturday, July 1. The aim is transparency. The risk is exposing personal information to cybercriminals. Attorneys across Missouri are training with the Missouri Bar to roll out...
Local News 5/29/23Jackson man among the fallen in 101st Airborne accident1A decorated Army helicopter pilot from Jackson was among nine troops who died in a late March training accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Zachary Esparza, 36, served in the military for more than a dozen years. After attending basic training in...
Photo Gallery 5/28/23Tunes at Twilight
Final Methodist disaffiliation vote scheduled next month in MissouriThis story is updated. On Friday, June 9, four Cape Girardeau County congregations are expected to receive final approval to leave the United Methodist Church, part of a group of 23 Missouri churches in the U.M.'s Southeast District that have...
Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battle1Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Dunn, who will retire with...
Memorial Day 2023: Region has history of ultimate sacrifices4Throughout the wars in our nation's history, the Southeast Missouri area has been impacted by the loss of many military members. Each sacrifice tells a tale of devotion to a cause larger than an individual Among those stories ... At the young age of...
Namesakes of Perryville American Legion still honoredJesse Moonier and Howard Reddick are the namesakes of American Legion Post No. 133 in Perryville, Missouri. Post 133 was founded in 1920 after the end of World War I and was named for Moonier and Reddick because they were the first two soldiers from...
SEMO promotes cybersecurity awarenessSoutheast Missouri State University hosted the State Cybersecurity Education Innovation Summit recently to help expand cybersecurity education opportunities for students across the state. Superintendents and faculty from Missouri high schools were...
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries have earnedHamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the...
Perryville VFW post named for two fallen sailorsThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Perryville is named after two sailors who lost their lives in World War II from Perry County, Missouri. Paul Martin Fischer, according to information from the Bicentennial History of Perry County by the Perry...
Route E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs; SB I-55 in Cape Count reduced for shoulder workRoute E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs Route E in Bollinger County, from Route TT to the Wayne County line, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The...
Cape Girardeau County flu report, COVID cases noted as emergency ends13Fears of a second spike in flu cases in Cape Girardeau County this year have proven to be unfounded as health officials reported just three cases of influenza A in April. "We suspected we might have a year where there was a bimodal distribution,...
Inmate wristbands for Cape Girardeau County jail inmates1In support of Cape Girardeau County's "thin gray line" -- a reference to corrections officers -- the County Commission on May 15 approved $77,971.25 to buy a wristband identification system for inmates at the Jackson lockup. The money will come from...
Cape Girardeau Transit Authority announces new bus stop shelters, vehicles3The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The announcement came as part of the...
Cape Girardeau Police Department designates 'Safe Exchange' zone1The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated two "safe exchange" parking stalls in front of the police department located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau. Per a news release, these "safe exchange" zones are under 24-hour...
Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday eventEbb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10. The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raises4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees. The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. At a board...
Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy4Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of...
Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide9Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup....
Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries2A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was...
Official: Guyana fire that killed 19 deliberately setGEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19, mostly girls trapped in a school dormitory, was deliberately set by a student who was upset her mobile phone was confiscated, a top official said Tuesday. The suspect in...
Most read 5/23/23Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increasesSANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico -- At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine. A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility...