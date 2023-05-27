Saint Vincent's sportsmanship

Letter to the Editor

Shout-out to all of the Saint Vincent Indian baseball parents!

My cousin plays for the team, so I loaded our grandma up for the Class 2 District 3 Championship. We drove to Chaffee and were stunned at the opposing team's lack of sportsmanship. The hoots, hollers, whistles and calls from the other dugout were embarrassing.

Our beloved Indians maintained their cool and continued to play. Well done, parents (and coaches), on raising fine young men. Very classy, Indians!

Rachel Huber, Perryville, Missouri