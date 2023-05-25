Trump also lacks moral compass

Letter to the Editor

The homemade quiz below is my way of making my feelings known to you, to our elected representatives in Washington, and to my own family, regarding the character of the current front-running Republican nominee for president of our great, democratic nation, Donald Trump.

*Quiz: Circle those traits of character you know do not apply Donald Trump: narcissist, liar, racist, adulterer, sexist, hypocrite, tax cheat, psychopath, paranoid, fraudulent, ignorant, arrogant, vengeful, delusional, greedy, contemptuous, unsympathetic, obstructer of justice, chiseler, learning disabled, threat to the Constitution.

If you have circled all except "liar," wouldn't that one trait now clearly evident in Trump's character be adequate in persuading you to publicly declare, as you did for Eric Greitens in your paper's issues of July 23-24, 2022, that Trump " ... lacks the character and moral compass to serve our state."

*Traits were selected from a longer list in "Trump on the couch" (intro p. xxi) by Justin A. Frank, M.D., Random House, 2018).

BERNARD A. LANDEWE', Cape Girardeau