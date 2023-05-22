Introducing Inspire - Craft & Gift Boutique: A Treasure Trove of Unique Finds in Jackson.

We are delighted to announce the opening of Inspire - Craft & Gift Boutique, a vibrant new business that promises to captivate the hearts of shoppers seeking one-of-a-kind treasures. Conveniently located at 532 W Main St, our mall showcases an exquisite collection of over 35 different vendors, each offering a diverse range of delightful products.

Step into Inspire Craft and Gift Boutique and prepare to be amazed by the eclectic assortment of goods that await you. Whether you have a penchant for freeze-dried candies, designer sprinkles, or luscious apple butters, we have you covered. Our carefully curated selection features a variety of options that are sure to satisfy.

In addition to these delectable treats, we take great pride in supporting local artisans. Visitors to Inspire Craft & Gift Boutique will be enchanted by the handcrafted treasures created by talented individuals in our community. From beautifully scented soaps to intricately designed clay earrings, from charming wooden notebooks to adorable crochet animals, our mall is a haven for lovers of all things handmade. We even offer pet food and farm seed shopping bags, combining practicality with eco-consciousness.

Art enthusiasts will rejoice at the sight of our collection of paintings by talented local artists. Their captivating works adorn our walls, adding a touch of beauty and creativity to the shopping experience at Inspire Craft & Gift Boutique.

"We believe in celebrating individuality and promoting the work of local artists," said Melisa Barker, a co-owner of Inspire Craft & Gift Boutique. "Our mission is to create a welcoming space where customers can explore a wide range of unique and carefully crafted items. We aim to inspire and ignite creativity in all who visit our mall."

Inspire Craft & Gift Boutique is more than just a shopping destination; it's a community hub. We have dedicated space available for vendors who wish to join our family and showcase their creations. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur seeking a platform to share your talents, we invite you to reach out to us to discuss booth or shelf rental opportunities.

Our doors are officially open, and we are thrilled to welcome shoppers to experience the magic of Inspire Craft & Gift Boutique. Our business hours are Wednesday through Thursday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. For further inquiries you find us on Facebook at Inspire  Craft and Gift Boutique or call us at 573.204.4611.

Discover the joy of finding the perfect gift or indulging in a little something special for yourself at Inspire Craft & Gift Boutique. We can't wait to inspire your imagination and delight your senses.