Mia Friese honored with College Scholarship

(Cape Girardeau, MO) – Mia Friese is the recipient of the 2023 Cape Girardeau County Rotary College Scholarship. Mia, 17, of Friedheim, Missouri, is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and plans to attend Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff before getting a degree in Radiological Sciences at Arkansas State University.

There were over 25 applicants for this year’s scholarship grant. Applicants were asked to include the activities they have enjoyed during school and write an essay on the ‘single most important societal problem.’ Mia’s community involvement and written essay made her the clear choice as the recipient.

As a senior, Mia has been involved in the National Honor Society, Pep Club, FFA, and various church programs at St. Maurus Church. During her free time, she works as a baby-sitter and at Mahalo Stylz Boutique.

Mia attended the club’s weekly meeting where she met with members and read her essay. Her subject matter dealt with helping those with mental needs getting the services they require in a speedy and affordable manner.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

The $1000 scholarship can be used to help with paying any school related expenses.

About Cape Girardeau County Rotary: The service-based organization meets weekly on Wednesday morning at 6:30A-M at My Daddy’s Cheesecake in Cape Girardeau. The club was founded in 1989 and supports various community programs through fundraising and volunteering efforts. Cape Girardeau County Rotary’s largest yearly fundraising effort is the Tour de Cape Girardeau on the first weekend in October.

About Rotary International: Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Mia Friese with Club President Rick Fischer and Scholarship Coordinator Brenda Newbern

Photo: Cape Girardeau Co. Rotary for public use