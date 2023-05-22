Kelso C-7 Teacher Receives Grant from WGU Missouri

Michaella Gantz, a fourth-grade teacher at Kelso C-7 Elementary in the Kelso C-7 School District, has received a $300 grant through WGU Missouri's Fund My Classroom initiative. The funds will enable Gantz to obtain new sets of guided reading chapter books for her classroom. Gantz learned she was selected for the grant on May 10 when she was surprised with a check presentation at her school.

Gantz's project will provide students with access to a new set of high-quality reading materials, ensuring that each student has their own book to read during guided reading sessions. With these new resources, students will be able to build their literacy skills, improve their comprehension, and develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime. Gantz's efforts will undoubtedly enhance the educational experience for students at Kelso C-7 School.

The innovative classroom project is one of 44 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in early March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 14 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its Fund My Classroom initiative. Gantzs proposal is one of nearly 200 nominations received statewide. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 8-12.

This is the fifth consecutive year we have been able to offer grant funding to deserving teachers across the state through our Fund My Classroom initiative, and we were so moved by all the nominations we received, said Jessica Denham, Regional Director of WGU Missouri. While we arent able to support all the projects that were nominated, we are excited to award funding to dozens of teachers who have come up with unique and innovative ways to improve their classrooms in order to promote learning and provide an enriching experience for their students.

To learn more about the Fund My Classroom initiative and the work WGU Missouri is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.