News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
In appreciation of our area nurses
A question was posed in the Southeast Missourian's Editorial Board meeting last week: How many nurses are there in this area? The answer: Many. And at the same time, we could use more.
We know health care drives many of the jobs in this area, from the hospitals to tertiary care centers to nursing homes and in-home care services. Nurses are on the front lines. There are several area schools training the next generation of nurses, from entry-level positions to master's level programs. And the need for these positions is only going to grow as an aging population needs more health care services.
Recently we celebrated National Nurses Week, and the Southeast Missourian published several stories highlighting the work of these front-line health care workers. And for many of these individuals, they see nursing not merely as an occupation but as a calling on their life.
"Patients often don't remember me at all," Ashley Poole, a nurse with Air Evac, told the Southeast Missourian. "It's usually the family, communicating with them during the crazy traumatic times. As a Christian, this is part of my ministry in being the best I can be to do the Lord's work through my hands."
If you didn't get a chance to read the stories, we encourage you to do so. They're inspiring.
We offer our own words of appreciation to all the area nurses who daily care for patients. Your skills are needed and your compassion is appreciated. Thank you.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (5/22/23)What is 'common good capitalism?'"Common-good capitalism" is all the rage these days with national conservatives. But what exactly is it, you may ask? That's a good question. As far as I can tell, it's a lovely sounding name for imposing one's preferred economic and social policies...
-
Column (5/22/23)America's biggest threat was not 1/6What was the biggest threat to America in the last seven years? If you have swallowed the party line of the Democrats, it was the storming of the Capitol by dangerous Trump "insurrectionists" on Jan. 6, 2021. For more than two years, Democrats and...
-
How to honor our officers during National Police WeekI was proud and moved to participate in opening ceremonies, at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., commemorating National Police Week. President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation, in 1962, designating May 15 as...
-
New industrial policy, same as the old industrial policyBidenomics is not just about spending money anymore. No, it's about a new economic paradigm, according to a recent speech at the Brookings Institution by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He describes the Biden approach as a "modern American...
-
I'm no Martha Stewart. I just want to leave my vanity in the pastMartha Stewart is on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 81 years old, and whether you love it or hate it, everyone is talking about it. Bathing suit shopping is easily one of the top-10 activities women loathe. In a bathing suit, there's nowhere to...
-
Editorial (5/19/23)Editorial: City's investment in new Houck Field will pay dividendsBill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Academic Hall. The Mighty Mississippi. Picture Cape Girardeau, and those iconic images come to mind. Another will soon join that group, thanks in no small part to an investment by the city's municipal government. At...
-
Column (5/19/23)After Title 42, there's a border crisis whether Biden admits it or notThe lifting of Title 42 -- which allowed the government to use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to expel migrants for public health purposes -- has not resulted in "chaos" at the border, according to most news accounts. Intended or not, this is a...
-
-
-
-
Column (5/17/23)Democrats' new rule: migrants first, everyone lastDemocrats' new rule: If you're not a migrant, go to the back of the line. Gary Moretti and his fiancee booked 30 rooms at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburg, New York, for their bridesmaids and guests for a June 24 wedding. But New York City Mayor Eric...
-
Editorial (5/17/23)Several outdoor concerts to enjoy this summerWarmer weather brings with it a number of opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy fun activities. One of our favorites this time of year is live music. Old Town Cape kicked off the first half of its summer concert series Tunes at Twilight on Friday...
-
Column (5/16/23)Jackson will host music in the park all summerMany events in a small city are organized by citizens who have a passion to serve the community. This especially happens when those involved are enthusiastic about an event or organization. In many cases, the event starts small and grows over...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/15/23)Consider opportunities to volunteer with a local organizationApril was National Volunteer Month, and over the course of the month the United Way of Southeast Missouri hosted three "Get on the Bus" tours where local individuals visited area not-for-profits to learn about their impact and how to get involved....
-
-
-
Editorial (5/12/23)A tribute to moms on Mother's DayEach of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason than the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of themselves for their families. Today's mothers do it all --...
-
Editorial (5/10/23)SEMO, area high schools to hold commencement ceremonies soonIt's springtime in Cape Girardeau. And along with the warmer weather and springtime activities comes commencement ceremonies for area schools. A new group of Southeast Missouri State University students will become alumni this weekend. SEMO has...
-
-
Editorial (5/8/23)Tom Harte signs off the radio, but his cherished column continuesTom Harte is well recognized in Cape Girardeau. He was a speech professor at Southeast Missouri State University, one of the original founders of My Daddy's Cheesecake and, of course, his foodie column regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian....
-
-
-
Editorial (5/3/23)Local events on schedule for the National Day of PrayerThere's no shortage of challenges in our world today. An ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Economic challenges and record inflation. Natural disasters, both around the globe and in our own backyard. The scourge of Fentanyl and other drugs. Gun...
-
-
Editorial (5/1/23)South Side Farms takes an important step forwardThe 16-acre South Side Farms development took another step forward recently. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the project's Phase 1 final development plan at the April 17 meeting. The plan will receive a second vote...
-
Editorial (4/28/23)Semoball Awards winter finalists, keynote speaker announcedThe winter sports finalists, along with the keynote speaker, for this year's Semoball Awards were announced Thursday morning for this summer's big event. Finalists for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, and girls swimming were...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.