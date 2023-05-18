News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-18-23
O Lord Jesus, we praise you, our Mighty Warrior and Savior. Amen.
Missouri unemployment steady in April, lower in Cape and Perry countiesRob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was glad to hear news Wednesday, May 17, that the state's jobless rate in April remained "stable" at 2.5%, the same jobless rate as March. The native Kansan said it is...
Scooter's Coffee partnering with summer camp for foster childrenScooter's Coffee is teaming up with Restore the Wonder camps to provide children in foster care an opportunity to attend summer camp in Southeast Missouri. Per the Scooter's Coffee website, on Friday, May 19, several Scooter's locations throughout...
Women's Empowerment Conference coming next month to Cape GirardeauJudah's Healthy Women Empowerment Initiative (JHWEI) will be holding its annual Women's Empowerment Conference from Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7. The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive in...
Summer reads from the 2023 Barnes & Noble book awardsBarnes & Noble has released its 2023 children's and young adult book awards for the year. The awards include several categories -- overall, picture book and young adult. This year the overall winner is "The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels" by...
Cairo man charged with murderIllinois State Police arrested a Cairo, Illinois, man in connection with a May 9 murder. A release from the agency states Samuel Lewis, 42, is facing the charge, filed by Alexander County authorities. Lewis allegedly shot and killed Lafayette Woods,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/18/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 15, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau council members approve SEMO logo for city water tower3Cape Girardeau City Council members showed their support for Southeast Missouri State University in more ways than one at their meeting Monday, May 15. In addition to pledging up to $10.2 million over the course of 17 years for the university's push...
County archives under budget on digitizing records2It is not every day the Cape Girardeau County Commission hears a project it authorized has come in under budget. Marybeth Niederkorn, director of Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, reported Monday a planned $35,000 program to digitize more than...
Bishop meets with local departing Methodist churches18Representatives of six area congregations who have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church met Monday, May 15, in Cape Girardeau with Bishop Scott Jones of the Heartland Conference of the newly- organized Global Methodist Church...
Allergy care severely lacking in Cape Girardeau3Allergies are a big deal in this part of the world. The air is known to be humid. The river region, a swamp just a few generations ago, provides an abundance of opportunities for all kinds of plants and molds to germinate and grow. When the wind...
Community transportation update to be announced at free picnicUpdates regarding community transportation in Cape Girardeau County will be announced at a free picnic Tuesday, May 23, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, the picnic will be sponsored by the Transportation Coalition, led...
Kennett man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearmA Kennett, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses. A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says Steven Chunn, 40, will serve the sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver...
Cape Municipal band returns to band shell for summer concertsResidents of Cape Girardeau can enjoy weekly live concerts presented by Cape Municipal Band -- and featuring local artists -- starting Wednesday, June 7, through Wednesday, July 26. The concert series will be held at Dan Cotner Amphitheater at...
Local 5K race for furry friends coming soonRed Runner Racing will be holding a Furry 5K and a 1-mile fun run/walk Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau. The race starts at 8 a.m. at Missouri Running Company, with on-site registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Packet pick-up will be from 3 to 6 p.m....
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; Route A in Cape County closed for bridge replacement; Highway 34 in Bollinger County reduced for pavement improvements; Light installation to impact Highway 72 in Cape CountyNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 107.8 to mile marker 108.8 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Cape Girardeau officials invest in 'transformational' SEMO stadium rebuild22Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a $10.2 million investment in a "transformational" project at their meeting Monday, May 15. They agreed to send $600,000 annually for 17 years to Southeast Missouri State University's multiphase...
Rep. Jason Smith calls for negotiations on debt ceiling, criticizes Biden administration for Title 42 expiration14Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said "there is a pathway to somewhere in the middle" in the current debt ceiling impasse ahead of a projected Thursday, June 1, government federal default. Negotiations between House Republicans and the White...
Ukrainian SEMO grad faces uncertainty at home2Graduation from any school is a time of celebration, but it can also be a time of uncertainty. Both are true for Tetiana Dronova, who graduated Saturday, May 13, from Southeast Missouri State University. Dronova celebrated the completion of her...
Jackson aldermen review pedestrian safety study2A growing population for Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat, has led city leaders to seek ways to keep the Main Street corridor between West Jackson Boulevard (Highway 72) and Hope Street (U.S. 61) safe for pedestrians and others. According to...
Cape River Heritage Museum open for season this weekCape River Heritage Museum will have its official season opening Friday, May 19. The opening night reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The local museum in an old fire station at 538 Independence St. in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open from noon...
Man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting in Cape GirardeauA man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a 2020 shooting. A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Judge Scott Lipke sentenced Myron Andrews, 26, to 20 years in prison for first-degree assault, four...
Most read 5/15/23Two dead in Sunday morning crashTwo Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble...
Most read 5/12/23How community leaders attract your favorite brands to town2Brian Gerau said he is keenly aware of the stores people would like to see located in the city of Jackson and the rest of Cape Girardeau County. The process of getting these stores, however, is much more complicated. "We talk about businesses like...
Cape Girardeau woman dies in two-vehicle crashA Cape Girardeau woman died Tuesday, May 9, in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson. A release from Jackson Police Department said Carolyn Childs, 60, died of injuries sustained in the crash on U.S. 61 near Walton Drive. Childs was attempting to turn into...
DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparisonFor two decades, scientists have been comparing every person's full set of DNA they study to a template that relies mostly on genetic material from one man affectionately known as "the guy from Buffalo." But they've long known that this template for...
The EPA's assault on rural America and its farmersDear EPA: It's me, the American farmer. Can you hear me? There's an old saying about not kicking someone when they are down, but it sure feels like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency didn't get the memo. For those of us involved in farming,...
Most read 5/10/23No tornado, but severe winds in Southeast MissouriThe National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri. Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service...