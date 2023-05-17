Several outdoor concerts to enjoy this summer

Editorial

Warmer weather brings with it a number of opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy fun activities. One of our favorites this time of year is live music.

Old Town Cape kicked off the first half of its summer concert series Tunes at Twilight on Friday with a performance from John Long. The weekly series is held each Friday night at 7 at the gazebo at Ivers Square near City Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.

This week Mark and Doug Rees will take the stage, and performances are scheduled through June 16 before a mid-summer hiatus. The fall series will then begin Aug. 4 and continue through Sept. 8. Other performers scheduled include: Emily Wallace, Will Maring and Robert Bowlin, Reckless Saints, Rod Picott, Amy Levere and Wil Sexton, The Swamp Tigers, Three of a Perfect Pair, Missy Anderson and her One Man Band, Brian Curran and Mean Mary.

The Cape Municipal Band will begin its summer concert series June 7, returning to the Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park this summer. The band's first concert, however, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Osage Centre.

The Jackson Municipal Band will start its summer series June 1. The Thursday night concerts begin at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial band Shell and continue weekly through Aug. 10.

Along with the band, each week's concert will feature a special guest. The summer lineup includes Jesse Ritter, Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay, Reckless Saints, Robert Abernathy and Nick Williams, Jimmy Davis, Steve Schaffner and the Jumper Cables, An enchanted evening with Storybook Entertainment, Doug Rees, Mark Rees and Whitewater Bluegrass Band.

On Friday nights Jackson will host Rockin' the Rock Garden at 7:30 p.m. in the Jackson City Park. The first concert is Friday, June 2. And this year, organizers will bring in a Queen tribute band on July 2 and an Eagles tribute band on Sept. 1.

We hope you'll make plans to attend many of these performances. This area has many talented musicians, and the concerts are a great way to enjoy a summer evening.