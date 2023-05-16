8th Grade Graduation

*Menu
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Three young men graduated from Guardian Angel School on Friday, May 12. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Weston Woods, Jonah Dirnberger, and Porter Gadberry. In the back row are Jodi McVay (8th grade home room teacher), Father Joseph Kelly (parish priest), and Katrina Kluesner (principal).

Three boys graduated 8th grade on Friday, May 12 from Guardian Angel School. The evening started with a Mass in Guardian Angel Church for the graduation, followed by a reception hosted at Guardian Angel School cafeteria by the 7th grade students and parents.

All in attendance enjoyed a delicious meal and then observed the presentation of awards, report cards, diplomas, and holy bibles. The names of the 3 students are Jonah Dirnberger (Valedictorian), Porter Gadberry (Salutatorian), and Weston Woods.

Congratulations to these young men and good luck in high school and in all future endeavors. They walked in as students and made their exit as Guardian Angel alumni.

