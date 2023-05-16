Handle credit responsibly

Letter to the Editor

If you received a letter from your credit card company sharing that you have exceeded your credit card limit, what would you do?

Since you have been making minimum monthly payments, would you ask the credit card company to increase your credit limit?

After asking, what if the credit company replied that making minimum monthly payments does not show you are responsible at handling credit?

What if the company suggested you reduce your overall debt and handle credit more responsibly?

Does this suggestion sound reasonable to you? I would guess many of you would say yes!

Possibly, the credit card company needs to mail a letter to our elected representatives in Washington, D.C.

After all, our elected representatives handling credit responsibly is not a bad thing. In fact, it would improve all of our lives in the long run!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau