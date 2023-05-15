Consider opportunities to volunteer with a local organization

Editorial

April was National Volunteer Month, and over the course of the month the United Way of Southeast Missouri hosted three "Get on the Bus" tours where local individuals visited area not-for-profits to learn about their impact and how to get involved.

It was an important opportunity for area folks to learn more about these organizations, but, more specifically, how they can volunteer their time for a good cause.

While we know many folks in this community volunteer, there's still a need for more helping hands. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the number of volunteers at local organizations.

"We all lost volunteers during that time and are still working hard to get them back," United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton told the Southeast Missourian.

The United Way tour visited with folks from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri, Big Brothers Big Sisters Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy Center, Read to Succeed and Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Of course, there are many other not-for-profits, schools and churches where your time and talents can be put to good use.

If you're looking for a way to get involved, reach out to a local organization or contact the United Way. We know they'll connect you with plenty of opportunities. And thank you to all those who volunteer their time already. Your efforts make our community a better place. And volunteering can provide a wonderful sense of purpose and accomplishment.