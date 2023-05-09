Social Security Column: Eligibility for Spouse's Benefits
Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout lifes journey. If you dont have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouses record.
To qualify for spouses benefits, you must be one of the following:
62 years of age or older.
Any age and have in your care a child who is younger than age 16 or who has a disability and is entitled to receive benefits on your spouses record.
If you wait until you reach full retirement age, your full spouses benefit could be up to one-half the amount your spouse is entitled to receive at their full retirement age. If you choose to receive your spouses benefits before you reach full retirement age, you will get a permanently reduced benefit. Youll also get a full spouses benefit before full retirement age if you care for a child who is entitled to receive benefits on your spouses record.
If youre eligible to receive retirement benefits on your own record, we will pay that amount first. If your benefits as a spouse are higher than your own retirement benefits, you will get a combination of benefits that equal the higher spouse benefit. For example, Sandy qualifies for a retirement benefit of $1,000 and a spouses benefit of $1,250. At her full retirement age, she will receive her own $1,000 retirement benefit. We will add $250 from her spouses benefit, for a total of $1,250.
Want to apply for either your or your spouses benefits? Are you at least 61 years and nine months old? If you answered yes to both, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to get started today.
Are you divorced from a marriage that lasted at least 10 years? You may be able to get benefits on your former spouses record. For more information, please visit our website at www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/divspouse.html.
