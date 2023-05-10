SEMO, area high schools to hold commencement ceremonies soon
It's springtime in Cape Girardeau. And along with the warmer weather and springtime activities comes commencement ceremonies for area schools.
A new group of Southeast Missouri State University students will become alumni this weekend. SEMO has commencement ceremonies scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. Dr. Steven Hoffman and Dr. Jim McGill will give the commencement addresses. Hoffman is a professor in the Department of History and Anthropology at Southeast, director of Bollinger Center for Regional History and the coordinator of the university's Historic Preservation Program. McGill is a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Physics and previously worked as a chemist for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Saturday's commencement will include 1,414 graduates, with 149 of the students walking across the stage with a perfect 4.0 and 438 graduating with honors. Included in the number are 367 students earning a master's degree.
In addition to SEMO's commencement, we know the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing recently held its commencement ceremony, and a number of high schools are starting to hold their own baccalaureate and commencements. Congratulations to all of these students as well.
As we often write, while graduation is the culmination of your studies, it's not the end of your education. Whether you continue in school, we hope each of you pursue a life of learning. Challenge yourself to learn something new each day. Read good books. Ask good questions. And surround yourself with smart and inquisitive people. Use your talents to make a difference in the world around you, not simply for material gain but to help others.
Graduation is also a good time to thank those who helped make your success possible. Each of us has people in our lives who helped us along the way. Family, friends, teachers. Take time to say thanks. Gratitude is simply a good practice for life.
We extend our best wishes to all the graduates. God bless each of you in the next chapter.
Comments
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/8/23)Tom Harte signs off the radio, but his cherished column continuesTom Harte is well recognized in Cape Girardeau. He was a speech professor at Southeast Missouri State University, one of the original founders of My Daddy's Cheesecake and, of course, his foodie column regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian....
-
Why sometimes we have to hold space for the struggleYes, I'm struggling. No, I don't want help. Wait, what? It made no sense to my husband either. He knows that my joints hurt and that I struggle with fatigue. It's all part of my autoimmune disease, psoriatic arthritis. May is both Mental Health...
-
Junk fees are just bureaucratic junk foodAny parent will tell you that forcing children to eat their spinach is no way to win a household popularity contest. Children don't care about the long-term benefits of eating healthy food when the alternative is the short-term thrill of sugary...
-
So hang in there, President BidenHaven't we seen this never-ending story before? It's just that the politics have flipped. When we had Democrats in power in the House, all we heard were bad stories about Donald Trump. All we heard from Democrats and their parrots in the major media...
-
-
-
-
Column (5/5/23)How comment section trolls took over the GOPIs the GOP becoming a dysfunctional chat room? In economics, Gresham's law on currency markets holds that "bad money drives out good." That same principle also applies to the comment sections on online sites. In comments sections -- including such...
-
Column (5/4/23)Don't buy into Sharpton's attack on McDonald'sRacism is abhorrent. So are shakedown artists who cry racism to rake in cash. The Rev. Al Sharpton publicly threatened McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski on April 27, using the same language his National Action Network has used for three decades to...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/3/23)Local events on schedule for the National Day of PrayerThere's no shortage of challenges in our world today. An ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Economic challenges and record inflation. Natural disasters, both around the globe and in our own backyard. The scourge of Fentanyl and other drugs. Gun...
-
-
Editorial (5/1/23)South Side Farms takes an important step forwardThe 16-acre South Side Farms development took another step forward recently. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the project's Phase 1 final development plan at the April 17 meeting. The plan will receive a second vote...
-
Editorial (4/28/23)Semoball Awards winter finalists, keynote speaker announcedThe winter sports finalists, along with the keynote speaker, for this year's Semoball Awards were announced Thursday morning for this summer's big event. Finalists for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, and girls swimming were...
-
Editorial (4/26/23)Two organizations helping students with prom formal wearIt's prom season for local high schools. It's a fun experience for local students, but it's also an expensive one. We know prom dresses and tuxedos can challenge the budget for many families. Thankfully there are a couple organizations in the area...
-
-
Editorial (4/24/23)Local farmers markets kick off 2023 seasonThe 2023 farmers markets season has begun in Southeast Missouri. Area farmers markets are a good opportunity to pick up fresh produce, baked goods and other items from local merchants. But for many, the gatherings are as much about the experience as...
-
Editorial (4/21/23)Friends of the Park Day, Show Me Reptiles event highlight weekend eventsThe weather is warming up, flowers are blooming, and we are enjoying more sunlight in the evenings. There's certainly no shortage of things to do outdoors this time of year. If you enjoy working outdoors, we would invite you to consider...
-
Editorial (4/19/23)Adult and Teen Challenge to build transition dormAdult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet over the weekend at the Show Me Center. The faith-based drug rehabilitation program helps men overcome the struggle of addiction. The Christian ministry has an impressive track record of...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/17/23)Congratulations to Polivick, Brunke at Cape's Public WorksA longtime city leader will retire this summer, and another who has served in a couple different roles in Cape Girardeau city government will take the helm of an important department. Stan Polivick has been on staff with the City of Cape Girardeau...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.