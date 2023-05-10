SEMO, area high schools to hold commencement ceremonies soon

Editorial

It's springtime in Cape Girardeau. And along with the warmer weather and springtime activities comes commencement ceremonies for area schools.

A new group of Southeast Missouri State University students will become alumni this weekend. SEMO has commencement ceremonies scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. Dr. Steven Hoffman and Dr. Jim McGill will give the commencement addresses. Hoffman is a professor in the Department of History and Anthropology at Southeast, director of Bollinger Center for Regional History and the coordinator of the university's Historic Preservation Program. McGill is a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Physics and previously worked as a chemist for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Saturday's commencement will include 1,414 graduates, with 149 of the students walking across the stage with a perfect 4.0 and 438 graduating with honors. Included in the number are 367 students earning a master's degree.

In addition to SEMO's commencement, we know the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing recently held its commencement ceremony, and a number of high schools are starting to hold their own baccalaureate and commencements. Congratulations to all of these students as well.

As we often write, while graduation is the culmination of your studies, it's not the end of your education. Whether you continue in school, we hope each of you pursue a life of learning. Challenge yourself to learn something new each day. Read good books. Ask good questions. And surround yourself with smart and inquisitive people. Use your talents to make a difference in the world around you, not simply for material gain but to help others.

Graduation is also a good time to thank those who helped make your success possible. Each of us has people in our lives who helped us along the way. Family, friends, teachers. Take time to say thanks. Gratitude is simply a good practice for life.

We extend our best wishes to all the graduates. God bless each of you in the next chapter.