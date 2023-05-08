Column: Spirituality, "Wholly Communion"
Ive been eating dock again for a couple weeks now. My pickings ended last fall with the first hard frost, but now, the plants are in the flush of spring growth. This is when dock is at its best; even large leaves are tender and tasty.
Let me introduce you more formally, though youve likely seen dock all your life. That somewhat coarse-leaved, dark green, bunchy weed by the road or in the unmowed lot? The one that will set a warm brown seed head on a stalk about thigh-high that will nod in the winds of second summer? Thats curly dock, Rumex crispus. Its one of many Eurasian imports to the North American environment, brought accidentally, or perhaps purposefully, by European settlers. Buckwheat and sorrel are relatives. The leaves are long, spear-head shaped, and are arranged alternately on the stalk which arises from a basal rosette.
As the season warms, theyll turn tough and bitter, but now, theyre good to eat. (The cooler temperatures of fall will bring a second, shorter harvest.) To appreciate it, you have to savor a slightly astringent, sour tang (think spinach) and mucilaginous character (like okra), but that takes in a potentially large set of likers.
I usually cook it with potatoes and onions as the foundation for a breakfast frittata. Docks character contributes something I find satisfying. But thats not the only reason I forage dock.
I eat dock because Im cheap. I love getting something good for nothing more than the labor of bending over to gather it. A nicer term for this tendency would be frugal. Thats a word with an interesting history: Its a sibling to fruit, which leads back to a proto-Indo-European root that means to enjoy. Languages demonstrate a weird wisdom sometimes. I hear us telling ourselves we enjoy best what we take in moderation.
But frugality alone might not be enough to send me out with scissors to snip off a leaf or two from each plant in the patch down the hill. Im moved by the notion that Mother Earth offers to nourish me with what springs from the soil where I live. When I take and eat the gift of this particular place, something of its life inhabits mine. If we are not quite made one, at least the distance between my conscious, subjective self and the supposedly inanimate ground narrows.
You might think to try it, too. In late May to early June, the wild blackberries that grow on the riprap below the River Walk in Cape will ripen. They taste even better than dock. Please take care to leave a few for the birds.
The Reverend Doug Job does interim ministry for congregations in transition and keeps good memories and friends made while serving a church in Cape. He's grateful to live for now in Hannibal, Mo., a short stroll from a ravine with a thriving stand of dock. You may share your favorites to forage with him at revdarkwater@gmail.com.
-
Prodigy Leadership Academy to offer program for home-school studentsProdigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau will offer supplemental educational support to home-schooled students through its Prodigy Bridge program, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29. Russell Grammer, Prodigy's director, said the new program is designed...
-
Cape Central program aims to foster Young Women of Excellence3Teenage girls are struggling in ways they've never struggled before. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in February, showed that 57% of high school girls in 2021 experienced sadness or hopelessness, up 21% from a...
-
Schools in Scott, Bollinger counties receive state safety grantsThree Bollinger County and two Scott County school districts are among 169 mostly rural systems that will receive the first round of funding from a new $20 million school safety grant program approved by state legislators in the wake of the spate of...
-
Sikeston teen's painting wins VFW state contest, moves on to nationalsSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston High School senior's painting in honor of her military-serving brother won first place in a VFW Auxiliary patriotic state contest, and now her artwork will compete on the national level. Lilly Bone won first place in...
-
Stars and Stripes Museum seeks expansionBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A survey is expected in the next month of land located behind the Stars and Stripes Museum that may be used to expand the tourist attraction. The museum would like to construct a new building and asked the Stoddard County...
-
Perryville man dies in one-vehicle crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died Sunday morning, May 7, in a one-vehicle crash. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Dylan Bohnert, 30, was southbound on Route B near Spring Valley Drive in a 2012 Ford pickup when the vehicle traveled off the...
-
Sikeston man held after altercation with Miner police at department1A man taken into custody for trespassing injured two Miner, Missouri, police officers Saturday, May 6. A release from Miner Police Department says Bud Jacobson of Sikeston, Missouri, was taken into custody after allegedly trespassing in the 600...
-
Jackson Prom 2023
-
-
-
Katrina Amos updates Cape chamber on airport plans1Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport since January 2020, gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's May 5 First Friday Coffee an extensive report on operations at the facility in northern Scott County. Included...
-
-
Tunes at Twilight lineup confirmedSpring and warm weather are finally here, meaning community members can enjoy Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight concert series once again. Friday, May 12, is the kickoff concert. The concert series will be held at the gazebo at Ivers Square next to...
-
Local musicians to join Jackson band for Thursday nightsThe sounds of live music from the Jackson Municipal band and local artists start June 1 and go until Aug. 10 for the band's Thursday night summer concert series. The concert series will be held at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell located in Jackson...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jail6Cape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office. A...
-
Brady Barke named to enhanced athletics role at SEMO7Brady Barke, Southeast Missouri State University's athletics director since 2016, has been named vice president for intercollegiate athletics, according to a Thursday, May 4, release from the school. "Southeast Athletics operates like any other...
-
-
Southeast Missouri man sentenced to prisonThe federal government has prosecuted and sentenced another Southeast Missouri person on machine gun weapons charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday, May 4, sentenced Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, to five and...
-
Sikeston authorities investigate shootingSIKESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday afternoon, May 4, in Sikeston. At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Malone and Southwest streets in reference to...
-
Saluting a fallen firefighter in JacksonFirefighters from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments gathered Thursday, May 4, at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial, 525 S. Hope St., in Jackson, to dedicate a walkway brick in memory of late Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Ivan LaGrand,...
-
Fallen law enforcement officers to be rememberedThere will be a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Cape Bible Church, located at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony is being sponsored by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), and the...
-
Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl4A registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked. A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis,...
-
-
Gibson Center adds mobile unit for mental health services3A converted recreational vehicle, tailored for mental health services, was delivered to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau last week. The mobile unit will be dispatched to rural Southeast Missourians who have little or no...
-
Locals look forward to King Charles III's coronationJeanette Lawson, associate director of development for KRCU Public Radio in Cape Girardeau, is a British subject who has lived in the U.S. since 1985. Lawson said she was planning to watch the formal crowning Saturday, May 6, of King Charles III on...
-
Cape Girardeau's Thorngate building to be redeveloped7A former factory building in Cape Girardeau is due for redevelopment by new ownership. Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC plans to create two businesses in the 63,000-square-foot space at 1515 Independence St. in order to revitalize the...
-
Power of Women luncheon keynote speaker addresses quiet leadershipThe University Foundation hosted its 12th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Wednesday, May 3, to connect female students at Southeast Missouri State University with mentors and community resources. At the event presented by the...
-
Cape Girardeau teen dies after being shot in Illinois2A Cape Girardeau teenager has died after being shot in Illinois. A release from Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation says JaZaria Hempstead, 17, died Tuesday, May 2, from injuries sustained in a Sunday, April 30, shooting just...
-
-
Most read 5/3/23Subject injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears8A subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears campground Tuesday morning, May 2. According to Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the scene at 6 a.m. and found the subject on their hands and knees in the...
-
-
Most read 5/2/23Broadway Theatre redevelopment moves forward33It was standing-room only Monday, May 1, in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers as council members heard from the public before making a decision about what to do with the dilapidated, but historic, former Broadway Theatre. Council members...
-
Most read 5/2/23Trump accuser says many in her generation didn't report rapeNEW YORK -- A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store's dressing room two decades before he became president acknowledged Monday that she never followed her own advice to readers that they report sexual attacks to...
-
Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation to buy old Cape Girardeau City Hall5The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for...
-
Vehicle dealership coming to Cape Girardeau5Autovada LLC plans to open a motor vehicle dealership at 622 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and construction of a 2,500-square-foot building is underway. "It's a good spot, a good corner," Autovada co-owner Allen Rhodes said. "We have a...
-