Column: The Best Books Club, "The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid," by Bill Bryson
When I was growing up in the 1960s in Cape Girardeau, phone numbers began with EDgewater; stores and gas stations were closed on Sunday; and fast food meant Wimpys or A&W. The vast majority of people attended church, had window air-conditioning, and adjusted rabbit ears or even turned the pole that held the TV antenna to bring in Channel 3 more clearly.
Bill Brysons memoir The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid took me back to that time in my life. His memories of growing up in Des Moines, Iowa, were uncannily similar to my own here in Cape, and as I read, I found myself smiling and nodding in recognition and even laughing out loud frequently.
Like Bryson, my neighborhood peers and I played outside from just after breakfast until the street lights lit up on Saturdays and summertime weekdays, coming inside only to eat lunch and supper. Not only were we outside, we were also unsupervised {gasp}.
We rode our bikes without a helmet! in endless loops around our neighborhood; played countless games of hopscotch and Red Rover; roller-skated on metal-wheeled strap-on skates in driveways and neighborhood streets; and participated in activities too numerous to mention here.
As idyllic as my childhood was, Im perplexed and even a bit irritated by those who complain incessantly about society today as compared to life in the 50s and 60s.
They lament the civil discord and divisiveness that plagues our country, seemingly forgetting the civil unrest that rocked large cities across America in the form of violent protests against racial discrimination and our involvement in the Vietnam War. They cite tension between major countries and the war in Ukraine, forgetting, it would seem, the aforementioned war in Southeast Asia, as well as the Cold War, Bay of Pigs and not-long-past Korean War. They gripe about todays youth, drug usage, declining morals and the like; my grandparents and parents were equally dismayed by the sex, drugs and rock n roll culture that made its debut when I was a child.
Im certainly not advocating burying our heads in the sand while society and our country go to hell in a handbasket. I believe its important for each of us to do all we can so our country remains true to the high moral standards on which it was founded.
I believe it is equally important, however, to look around and be thankful for the countless things that make living here today so wonderful.
The Midwest is home to some of the best medical care in the country, and technology that makes our lives easier and more enjoyable is readily available. We have, for the most part, outstanding infrastructures that contribute to the quality of our lives.
Here in Cape Girardeau, children and adults alike can still ride bikes for hours on end; in addition to city streets and numerous large parks in which to ride, we can enjoy a long, beautiful trail.
We may not be able to purchase an A&W root beer float, but numerous locally-owned coffee/tea shops, ice cream shops and restaurants with a wide variety of tasty options dot our community. The Muny Band still offers weekly summer concerts, and we can now also enjoy First Friday concerts and activities.
Bryson is right; growing up in the Midwest in the 50s and 60s was wonderful in ways todays youth will probably never fathom.
But, truth be told, Midwestern life and more specifically, life in Cape Girardeau is still great.
So, jump on your bike dont forget your helmet and take a ride, visit some local stores, enjoy an ice cream cone, sit atop Cherry Hill to take in a baseball game, attend a performance by the local theater group, and enjoy!
Some discussion points well cover in our Facebook Live chat on Tuesday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. include:
1. Bryson paints the 1950s as an innocent, almost-idyllic time. Was it?
2. To what degree do the community ties and sense of identity that Bryson depict still exist in the Midwest today?
3. What were your thoughts on Brysons parents? Was their parenting style similar to that of your parents?
4. Bryson states, I can imagine there has never been a more gratifying time or place to be alive than in America in the 1950s. Do you agree? Why or why not?
5. What favorite memories of your own childhood did this book bring to mind?
Up Next
Our next selection Old Heart, by Peter Ferry introduces us to Midwesterner Tom Johnson, a widower and retired educator who is being pressured by his two remaining children to sell the family home and move into an assisted living facility.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of three and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.
-
Prodigy Leadership Academy to offer program for home-school studentsProdigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau will offer supplemental educational support to home-schooled students through its Prodigy Bridge program, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29. Russell Grammer, Prodigy's director, said the new program is designed...
-
Cape Central program aims to foster Young Women of Excellence3Teenage girls are struggling in ways they've never struggled before. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in February, showed that 57% of high school girls in 2021 experienced sadness or hopelessness, up 21% from a...
-
Schools in Scott, Bollinger counties receive state safety grantsThree Bollinger County and two Scott County school districts are among 169 mostly rural systems that will receive the first round of funding from a new $20 million school safety grant program approved by state legislators in the wake of the spate of...
-
Sikeston teen's painting wins VFW state contest, moves on to nationalsSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston High School senior's painting in honor of her military-serving brother won first place in a VFW Auxiliary patriotic state contest, and now her artwork will compete on the national level. Lilly Bone won first place in...
-
Stars and Stripes Museum seeks expansionBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A survey is expected in the next month of land located behind the Stars and Stripes Museum that may be used to expand the tourist attraction. The museum would like to construct a new building and asked the Stoddard County...
-
Perryville man dies in one-vehicle crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died Sunday morning, May 7, in a one-vehicle crash. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Dylan Bohnert, 30, was southbound on Route B near Spring Valley Drive in a 2012 Ford pickup when the vehicle traveled off the...
-
Sikeston man held after altercation with Miner police at department1A man taken into custody for trespassing injured two Miner, Missouri, police officers Saturday, May 6. A release from Miner Police Department says Bud Jacobson of Sikeston, Missouri, was taken into custody after allegedly trespassing in the 600...
-
Jackson Prom 2023
-
-
-
Katrina Amos updates Cape chamber on airport plans1Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport since January 2020, gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's May 5 First Friday Coffee an extensive report on operations at the facility in northern Scott County. Included...
-
-
Tunes at Twilight lineup confirmedSpring and warm weather are finally here, meaning community members can enjoy Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight concert series once again. Friday, May 12, is the kickoff concert. The concert series will be held at the gazebo at Ivers Square next to...
-
Local musicians to join Jackson band for Thursday nightsThe sounds of live music from the Jackson Municipal band and local artists start June 1 and go until Aug. 10 for the band's Thursday night summer concert series. The concert series will be held at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell located in Jackson...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jail6Cape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office. A...
-
Brady Barke named to enhanced athletics role at SEMO7Brady Barke, Southeast Missouri State University's athletics director since 2016, has been named vice president for intercollegiate athletics, according to a Thursday, May 4, release from the school. "Southeast Athletics operates like any other...
-
-
Southeast Missouri man sentenced to prisonThe federal government has prosecuted and sentenced another Southeast Missouri person on machine gun weapons charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday, May 4, sentenced Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, to five and...
-
Sikeston authorities investigate shootingSIKESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday afternoon, May 4, in Sikeston. At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Malone and Southwest streets in reference to...
-
Saluting a fallen firefighter in JacksonFirefighters from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments gathered Thursday, May 4, at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial, 525 S. Hope St., in Jackson, to dedicate a walkway brick in memory of late Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Ivan LaGrand,...
-
Fallen law enforcement officers to be rememberedThere will be a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Cape Bible Church, located at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony is being sponsored by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), and the...
-
Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl4A registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked. A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis,...
-
-
Gibson Center adds mobile unit for mental health services3A converted recreational vehicle, tailored for mental health services, was delivered to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau last week. The mobile unit will be dispatched to rural Southeast Missourians who have little or no...
-
Locals look forward to King Charles III's coronationJeanette Lawson, associate director of development for KRCU Public Radio in Cape Girardeau, is a British subject who has lived in the U.S. since 1985. Lawson said she was planning to watch the formal crowning Saturday, May 6, of King Charles III on...
-
Cape Girardeau's Thorngate building to be redeveloped7A former factory building in Cape Girardeau is due for redevelopment by new ownership. Cape Girardeau-based Thorngate Holdings LLC plans to create two businesses in the 63,000-square-foot space at 1515 Independence St. in order to revitalize the...
-
Power of Women luncheon keynote speaker addresses quiet leadershipThe University Foundation hosted its 12th annual Power of Women Luncheon and Expo on Wednesday, May 3, to connect female students at Southeast Missouri State University with mentors and community resources. At the event presented by the...
-
Cape Girardeau teen dies after being shot in Illinois2A Cape Girardeau teenager has died after being shot in Illinois. A release from Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation says JaZaria Hempstead, 17, died Tuesday, May 2, from injuries sustained in a Sunday, April 30, shooting just...
-
-
Most read 5/3/23Subject injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears8A subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Trail of Tears campground Tuesday morning, May 2. According to Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the scene at 6 a.m. and found the subject on their hands and knees in the...
-
-
Most read 5/2/23Broadway Theatre redevelopment moves forward33It was standing-room only Monday, May 1, in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers as council members heard from the public before making a decision about what to do with the dilapidated, but historic, former Broadway Theatre. Council members...
-
Most read 5/2/23Trump accuser says many in her generation didn't report rapeNEW YORK -- A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store's dressing room two decades before he became president acknowledged Monday that she never followed her own advice to readers that they report sexual attacks to...
-
Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation to buy old Cape Girardeau City Hall5The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for...
-
Vehicle dealership coming to Cape Girardeau5Autovada LLC plans to open a motor vehicle dealership at 622 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, and construction of a 2,500-square-foot building is underway. "It's a good spot, a good corner," Autovada co-owner Allen Rhodes said. "We have a...
-