Poem: Through My Open Window

Through my open window, I can hear
the rustling dance of the cottonwood's leaves
and the soft, soft whisper of a summertime breeze.
A chorus of birds sing a happy song,
inviting me to listen, all day long.
Tall green grass and gently rolling hills
frame a tiny brook, where the water spills.
Stately oak trees proudly stand
and a winding little road borders my land.
A little piece of heaven, I know,
sent with love through my open window.
Mary Koeberl Rechenberg, retired teacher, has published four children's books and her memoir. She enjoys writing poetry, articles and essays about special people and places.