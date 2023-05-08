Photo by Jacopo Maia

Studies continue to show the best way to live longer and better is to eat more plants, and plants that arent processed. They are the most nutrient-dense, which means they have the most vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and can help us not only prevent disease but reverse it.

Some simple wins are to increase the following food groups and nutrients, shopping organic whenever possible:

Vegetables: Try to buy a new veggie every week. Fresh is best, frozen is good  as long as theres only one ingredient listed  and canned is least desirable, due to additives and sodium.

Fruits: Same here. Try a new one every week. Fresh is best, then frozen, and then canned is normally high in sugar.

Beans, peas and lentils: These legumes are packed with fiber. Again, a variety is great for our health, like bags of 15 beans.

Whole grains: Eat them in their whole form, such as brown rice, quinoa, barley and oats. Ezekiel bread and other sprouted, whole breads are excellent and can be found in the frozen section. Sun Chips and whole grain crackers will give you that crunch we crave and are relatively low in salt and sugar. Two rules of thumb: Sodium milligrams should never be more than the calories, and sugar grams should be two or less.

Nuts and seeds: Pumpkin, chia, flax and sunflower seeds, walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts  all are wonderfully nutritious and provide the healthy fat and protein our bodies need.

Water, fiber, antioxidants and phytonutrients: Hydration is so important, and plants are rich in water, crucial to our immune systems and all body functioning. Fiber is only found in plants and is the magic for our gut to boost nutrient absorption, which helps us reduce cancer risk and other chronic diseases. Antioxidants and phytonutrients protect us from aging, reduce inflammation and fight diseases like cancer and heart disease.

There are also simple wins when it comes to knowing what to decrease:

Dairy: If theres one thing you can start avoiding, its dairy. Milk, cheese, yogurts  all dairy is high in fat and contains casein and whey. Try no dairy for two weeks, and youll never go back!

Meat, poultry and fish: High in saturated fat and cholesterol, the less of these foods you eat, the better youll function.

Eggs: Just one egg yolk contains more cholesterol than a double quarter pounder with cheese!

Alcohol: It causes cancer, kills our brain cells, is a depressant, contributes to stroke and heart disease, and is high in empty calories and high in cost.

Refined grains, added sugars and processed oils: Anything in a wrapper such as chips, cookies, candies, cakes and processed oils  yes, even olive oil  are troublesome to our health. Live SOS-free (no salt, oil or sugar), and see how great you feel!

Every time we eat or drink, we can choose something healthier  to release weapons to fight disease or to cause disease. Choose to live longer and live stronger!

Reference: The Plantrician Project Quick Start Guide

Cheryl Mothes is a natural health nutrition counselor who loves helping others realize the impact nutrition can have on living their best, as well as preventing and reversing disease. She and her husband Rick Hetzel own Fresh Healthy Café to offer healthy food choices to the community.