Tom Harte signs off the radio, but his cherished column continues

Editorial

Tom Harte is well recognized in Cape Girardeau. He was a speech professor at Southeast Missouri State University, one of the original founders of My Daddy's Cheesecake and, of course, his foodie column regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian.

Others will know him for his 23 years on KRCU radio, where he hosted "Caffe Concerto". Last month, Harte signed off from the program for the final time. He's relocating to St. Louis with his wife to be closer to family.

Harte said he plans to continue producing "A Harte Appetite", a program that runs Tuesdays for the local NPR affiliate. The short prerecorded program is easier to record and disseminate remotely than his long-form "Caffe Concerto". Likewise, his newspaper column will continue to publish in the Southeast Missourian.

Harte is a fascinating individual. He is well-traveled, which undoubtedly has influenced his taste in food. No question, his creations in the kitchen are chef's kiss.

On the radio, he was a personality who connected with his audience. In line with the title of his program that played music but through the prism of food, Harte would refer to himself as the "server" and offer appetizers, hors d'oeuvres or desserts metaphorically with his musical selections.

"That was my shtick, it was a cafe that serves music instead of food," Harte told the Southeast Missourian. "It wasn't just Mozart, it was a 'morsel of Mozart' or a 'bite of Beethoven', and a lot of other schlocky things like that."

We wish Harte well in St. Louis, look forward to reading his columns in the Southeast Missourian, and hearing his short program on KRCU in the years ahead.