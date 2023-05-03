*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Jackson FFA Member Receives State Degree

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Taylor Myers
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

An FFA State Degree is the highest award a member can obtain in high school. To get a state degree a member must put in countless hours, dedication, and hard work inside and outside of FFA. Congratulations to Jackson FFA Junior Josey Meier for obtaining this honor!

Comments