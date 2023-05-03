Buddy Poppy Drive

FYI, volunteers are needed to help the VFW and Auxiliary in Cape on May 26th and May 27th. Two hour shift handing out Buddy Poppy flowers to receive donations to help the Relief fund at our local VFW Post and Auxiliary. The relief fund is to serve our veterans if they are in need: gas bill, water bill, electric, roof repairs etc....

VFW and Auxiliary are here to serve our local veterans; all money collected on May 26th and 27th stays local. Thank you for your time or if you have a organization that needs community hours and can volunteer please reach out to us 573-334-4438.