Local events on schedule for the National Day of Prayer

Editorial

There's no shortage of challenges in our world today. An ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Economic challenges and record inflation. Natural disasters, both around the globe and in our own backyard. The scourge of Fentanyl and other drugs. Gun violence. The list is long.

For Christians, prayer is at the center of our core beliefs. And certainly our country -- and world -- needs prayer.

Thursday, May 4, is the National Day of Prayer, an annual tradition where believers gather to seek God's mercy and guidance for our nation and its leaders.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

The day was established in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. It's a day of repentance, prayer and seeking wisdom through Jesus Christ.

Locally there will be events for individuals to gather corporately.

The "Carry the Cross" walk is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. It will make its way down Broadway and end at City Hall. At noon a prayer gathering will be held at City Hall where local leaders will lead prayers for our community.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday a regional prayer service will be held at Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau. This gathering rotates each year among several local churches representing different denominations and will include a time of music and prayer.

As Scripture tells us in 2 Chronicles 7:14, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land."

We believe in the power of prayer and would encourage others to join in these events Thursday -- and beyond.