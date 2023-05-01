For release immediately, with photo

May 1, 2023

VOLKERDING RECEIVES LIFE LEADER AWARD

Ken Volkerding of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was Life Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of April.

Volkerding joined Modern Woodmen in November 2004. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 717,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Ken at 573-382-5306 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.

END