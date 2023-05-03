Hudson Chiropractic extends hours

Hudson Chiropractic in Cape Girardeau extended operating hours to allow flexibility for patients with busy schedules. They are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:40 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Hudson Chiropractic made it possible for patients to book appointments, ask questions and obtain paperwork online.

We take pride in being very efficient in the new patient experience, and more importantly, in quick patient recovery times. ...This allows us to offer a very quick and smooth new patient and existing patient experience that most don't get anywhere else in healthcare, said co-owner of Hudson Chiropractic, Dr. Seth Hudson.

Hudson Chiropractic is Southeast Missouris premier chiropractic treatment center, offering a multidisciplinary approach to treating musculoskeletal conditions. Hudson said they take pride in offering a welcoming atmosphere with amazing clinical outcomes. They recently added dry needling and acupuncture services, shown in literature as very impactful tools in a clinical setting.