Redefining Collection Agency Relationships for Financial Success

The credit and collection industry has changed a lot over the past 90 years, but Credit Bureau Services (CBS) has remained vigilant and proven themselves as a full-service accounts receivable management company dedicated to serving the region.

Past collection activities included sending letters, making telephone calls and placing a creditors balance information on a persons credit file. CBS leads the industry in technology and innovation with cell phone and digital communication channels. In 2018, they were nominated by readers of Collection Advisor magazine among the top 10 Most Innovative Agencies in the collection industry.

CBS utilizes multiple channels of technology such as phone calls, emails, text messages, direct drop voice messages or chatbot communications to provide a unified communication plan with their customers.

The CBS teams philosophy is to help people with resources and opportunities that can change their financial journey.