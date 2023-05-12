Ritter Communications announces Cape Girardeau expansion project

Business is better with Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications provider serving exclusively the Mid-South. In November 2022, the company began serving the Cape Girardeau business community after announcing a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and advanced cloud solutions to businesses, manufacturers, healthcare and schools in the area. This was their first expansion project in Missouri.

Ritter Communications is known as a leader among regional independent communications providers, serving residential, business and wholesale customers. Through the decades, they have continued to pursue innovation, expansion and growth with a focus on creating an excellent customer experience. Their Right by You® pledge reflects how they strive to operate in all areas of business.

We believe the best formula for continued growth and success is doing what is right for our customers and employees, and being a good neighbor within the communities we serve, said Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse.

Their 100% self-owned network and 99.99% uptime played an integral role in the continued success of Ritter Communications enterprise and wholesale customers. The reliable fiber infrastructure is geographically diverse with redundant paths, ensuring data is available when you need it most with speeds up to 100 gigabits.

High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all sizes and all industries, said Ritter Communications Chief Revenue Officer, Kyle Keith. Our services and solutions are tools that organizations need to not only support their day-to-day operations but to thrive and serve their communities. We are excited to bring our best-in-class fiber service to Missouri and proud to start in Cape Girardeau.

Ritters role in providing connections has become even more crucial with growing needs for in-home schooling, remote working, telemedicine, cloud services and protecting businesses against cybersecurity threats. To learn more about Ritter Communications, call (888) 336-4249 or visit ritterbusiness.com.