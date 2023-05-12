Century Casinos impact on Southeast Missouri

Since acquiring casino properties in Caruthersville and Cape Girardeau in December 2019, Century Casinos has made a significant financial investment and impact on the region.

With each property presenting unique opportunities and unexpected operating challenges during the pandemic, Century Casinos put their trust in the Missouri management teams to provide historical insight and perspective to make recommended enhancements to each location.

Cape Girardeau welcomed its first casino guests when the property opened in October 2012. The addition of a hotel on the Cape Girardeau property has been a long-term goal, and plans are in motion to make this a reality. By May 2022, the hotel groundbreaking took place with construction following. The hotel at Century Casino Cape Girardeau will feature 69 guest rooms, with most enjoying a picturesque view of the Mississippi River. This $31 million investment by Century Casinos will become another asset to downtown Cape Girardeau.

The casino property in Caruthersville, in operation since April 1995 as a riverboat excursion casino, was approved in December 2022 to operate as Missouris first non-floating casino. With this much needed change in Caruthersville, Century Casinos fully committed to making sizable investments in this property. The acquisition of a privately owned hotel was made a top priority. After significant renovations, The Farmstead hotel was completed in December 2022 and began welcoming local guests and travelers off Interstate 55 and 155.

Now, the focus in Caruthersville is the construction of a non-floating casino and an additional hotel facility. With a scheduled completion date set for late 2024, Century Casinos will invest $51.9 million in the Caruthersville property.

From its earliest involvement in Southeast Missouri, Century Casinos has shown its commitment to both the Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville properties, generating a long-lasting and positive impact in its communities and Southeast Missouri as a whole.