DILLE POLLARD Architecture celebrates 20 years of professional services

World-famous architect Frank Gehry said, Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness.

After decades of architecture experience, with 20 of those years dedicated to serving the people of Southeast Missouri, this quote rings true of Dille Pollards collective mission. To genuinely and sincerely speak on the architectural fabric of our environment, we feel strongly that we must live it.

Southeast Missouri is our home. Our clients are our neighbors. Our work is a reflection of our genuine partnership with the communities in which we live and grow. Honoring architectures time, place and timelessness hold reverence, not just because its our legacy, but because its our responsibility.

In 2003, our company opened its doors in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in response to the desire to return home and honor the relationships that had inspired our passion to leave the world better than how we found it.

Our genuine vested interest became the heart of our brand and designing solutions. Our purpose resonated and our office and clientele grew. This allowed us to open a second location in Cape Girardeau in 2014.

As a firm, we strive to appreciate the dreams and aspirations of each client while also addressing the needs and challenges for each individual project. We are not only sensitive to the constraints of budgets, but we are also problem solvers dedicated to unveiling a balance of design, function and purpose.

We are confident in knowing that the true assets of continual value are found in the cultivation and sustainability of strong relationships. We celebrate that our success is a direct reflection of these partnerships over these last 20 years that have helped us to create a sense of community that is truly timeless.