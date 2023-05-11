SEMO Food Bank opens new location

Earlier this year, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanded, opening a second location in Cape Girardeau County.

The food banks additional location provides increased storage capacity, specifically for disaster-relief items such as bottled water. It also adds a second volunteer center, where Backpacks for Friday kits will be packed and items from food drives will be sorted.

As [food] prices increased over the last year, weve been serving more people, said Joey Keys, SEMO Food Banks chief executive officer. Having additional warehouse and volunteer space is really going to allow us to better serve our neighbors facing hunger. Well also be able to expand some of the programs we offer and focus on new food sourcing avenues.

SEMO Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, serves 80,000 individuals each month across its 16-county service area through a network of 140 partner agencies and programs. Southeast Missouri has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state, with 1 in 6 families, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 8 seniors qualifying as food insecure.

For more information on SEMO Food Bank and how you can join the fight against hunger, visit semofoodbank.org.