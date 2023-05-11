Bug Zero recognized as 2022 Cape Chamber Small Business of the Year

Bug Zero is a locally owned and operated pest control business in Southeast Missouri and was recently named the 2022 Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce small business of the year. Chris Horrell, owner and leader of the Bug Zero team, opened the Cape Girardeau location in 2009. Bug Zero is proud of their dedicated and knowledgeable staff and licensed technicians.

The quality of our entire team sets us up for success at Bug Zero. We have the knowledge and resources ready to address and prevent any pest control challenge handed our way, said Horrell.

From treating existing problems with ants, mice, spiders, termites and more to their signature preventive pest control program, InsectaShield®, Bug Zero technicians are educated in the latest industry-leading techniques. They specialize in preventing pest control problems in homes and businesses. In addition, Bug Zero is proud to be environmentally conscious and goes to great lengths to safeguard your family and pets. The Bug Zero team is ready to help you get started. Visit bugzero.com or call/text (573) 803-7828.