Busch Pet Products owners make improvements to LaCroix Village block

LaCroix Village, a half block of French-style buildings, is home to Busch Pet Products. The 4,400-square-foot shop is next door to their sister business, Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, and has a five-tub self-service dog wash, extensive dog and cat food departments and a room for special events, seminars or birthday parties.

Stacy Busch-Heisserer and her husband, Chris, own Busch Pet Products and long-time business Buschs Kennel. They purchased the whole strip of LaCroix Village shops in 2019 and have made major improvements to the spaces.

I began Busch Pet Products in a 700-square-foot store in 2010 and had absolutely no idea where this journey would take me, said Busch-Heisserer. Once nutrition became such a recurring theme in the store, I knew I had found my passion.

The staff at Busch Pet Products participate in continual education to gain knowledge of the best food for dogs and cats. Busch-Heisserer has both dog and cat nutrition certification from the Academy of Natural Health Sciences. New employees are trained through Dogs Naturally University.

Im most proud of what we do to help customers with the health of their pets, said Busch-Heisserer. Because its our responsibility to help our pets live long healthy lives.