FRESH Healthy Café offers healthy, nutritious food to Southeast Missouri

Cheryl Mothes, local FRESH Healthy Café franchise owner, has always had a keen interest in nutrition and how it can improve our quality of life. She firmly believes that a plant-based diet can provide all the necessary nutrients, including protein, to live your best life. With a doctorate in Holistic Nutrition, she currently serves on the board of directors for the Plantrition Project and has provided numerous speaking engagements on the topic. She is currently collaborating with health care professionals to promote lifestyle changes. Her focus is on preventing and reversing disease and dispelling common myths about plant-based nutrition.

Together with her husband, Rick Hetzel, who shares her philosophy, they have opened three FRESH Healthy Café locations in Missouri and plan to expand to eight other states through future franchise sales and development.

"We want to help people improve their quality of life by bringing healthier lifestyle choices to Missouri Communities, said Hetzel.

Two of their locations are in Cape Girardeau, one at Saint Francis Medical Center and the other at 1707 N. Mount Auburn next to McDonald's. The third location is at 6451 Clayton Road in St. Louis. The locations offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and outdoor seating. Maddie Arbuckle, the catering and marketing coordinator, is available to accommodate businesses and organizations interested in FRESH catering for their businesses and events.

The menu at FRESH Healthy Café offers a variety of breakfast options, wraps, paninis, signature bowls, FRESH soups, FRESH squeezes, organic iced teas and power bowls to fuel the body and tantalize the taste buds. They also have smoothies for a quick afternoon pick-me-up and Beyond Burgers. Customers can substitute any protein with plant-based protein or make any entrée gluten-free.

To find out more, visit FRESHcapegirardeau.com or FRESHsaintfrancis.com.