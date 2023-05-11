Leading progress in medicine: Saint Francis offers Virtual Urgent Care services

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Saint Francis Healthcare System was quick to adapt. They ensured patients who were unable to attend appointments in-person could still access and receive the quality of care they deserved virtually. Going into 2023, Saint Francis wanted to maintain this access of care, so they continued to offer Virtual Urgent Care and have plans to offer virtual primary care.

Virtual Urgent Care coordinator Natelie Frazier-Cook, APRN, FNP-BC, has seen the impact this service has on peoples lives. She says Saint Francis officially launched Virtual Urgent Care through the MyChart application in November 2022  before they were operating under the COVID-19 state of emergency, offering visits through Facetime or Google Meet. Now, Frazier-Cook says MyChart allows them to securely provide virtual care services after the COVID-19 pandemic, as it becomes a permanent healthcare offering.

The MyChart application  available on smartphones, tablets and desktops  offers more than Virtual Urgent Care. Patients can also access medical records, request prescription refills, view test results, pay bills and message their healthcare provider. Frazier-Cook says sometimes lab results go through MyChart and patients see their results before their provider does. Overall, the application is a convenient way for people to stay on top of their health.

With Virtual Urgent Care, Frazier-Cook says people have almost immediate access to a healthcare provider. For example, if they are at an in-person urgent care facility and the wait is long, they can log onto their MyChart app and do their visit virtually instead.

Through MyChart, patients will check into appointments and fill out their symptoms, pharmacy and other health information. This helps speed up the entire process, and once a patient is connected with a health provider, an average visit lasts between five and seven minutes.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

Our motto is skip the wait, and there is really no wait with virtual. By the time the patient fills out their information, we are ready for them, Frazier-Cook said.

Saint Francis offers Virtual Urgent Care for the following health conditions: sinus infection, allergies, common respiratory illnesses, nausea, muscle pain, pink eye, rashes, minor cuts, minor scrapes or infections, anxiety or depression, among other non-emergency medical conditions listed on their website at sfmc.net/virtualurgentcare/.

For emergencies and other health conditions, such as ear infections, Frazier-Cook recommends people visit an in-person health facility. But if someone is unsure whether Virtual Urgent Care fits their current health condition, Frazier-Cook says a virtual provider could always help direct them to the appropriate resources.

Virtual visits are ideal for individuals seeking care who live in rural communities far from healthcare facilities or if road conditions are unsafe after bad weather. Frazier-Cook says multiple patients booked appointments virtually after the most recent snowstorm prevented them from leaving their homes.

Frazier-Cook says Virtual Urgent Care is also perfect for those with busy work schedules, as they can take visits during their lunch break or whenever they have spare time. Hours for Virtual Urgent Care are 8 am to 7 pm on Monday through Friday and 8 am to 5 pm on weekends.

Adults and children over two years old can use Virtual Urgent Care services, but a guardian must accompany individuals under 18 years old. Frazier-Cook says Saint Francis receives a lot of positive feedback from parents who enjoy the convenience of virtual visits.

I think [virtual visits are] convenient for parents. If it is just a cold [their child] picked up from someone at school, they often just need a school note for that day. So, it is very convenient for them not to have to leave their home, Frazier-Cook said.

On virtual visits, patients can receive a diagnosis, school or work note, care plan and prescription  just as they would at an in-person visit. The providers notes will be available for viewing on the MyChart app. MyChart and Saint Franciss virtual healthcare opportunities streamline the entire healthcare process. Just as technology and the world progress, Frazier-Cook says healthcare must advance.

In the summer, Saint Francis plans to launch a virtual primary care service to continue increasing access to healthcare.

Just thinking about putting people first, we ask, What can we do to make this as easy as possible for the customer and provide the access they need? How can we make it so that if they have a problem, they can be seen right then, right there? Can we bridge that gap? Frazier-Cook said. I think we are moving things forward and will see more preventative care. Many people [are] doing things more ahead of time and not waiting until there is a problem.

Virtual Urgent Care is just one of the ways Saint Francis puts people first. By providing personalized, accessible and convenient healthcare, they are forging ways to wellness for a community they love.

For more information on Saint Franciss Virtual Urgent Care services and MyChart, visit sfmc.net/virtualurgentcare/.