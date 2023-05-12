Federated Insurance Named Top Performer

When you become a customer with Ben Schmidt and Federated Insurance, you also become an owner. Federated Insurance is a mutual insurance company, meaning they are owned by their policy holders and do not answer to shareholders.

Named a Top 50 U.S. based property, casualty and life insurance company, Federated Insurance provides exceptional life and business insurance products and unmatched resources to handle your estate planning needs. You will also get quality service with Ben Schmidt, a former Southeast Missouri State University football player, local to Cape Girardeau.

Providing a service and product that can have such a significant impact on a persons life comes with a great deal of responsibility, said Association Representative, Garret Baker. Federated Insurance is the pinnacle of quality and that is something Im proud of.

For a complimentary business, life, or estate planning review, or to learn more about Federateds offerings, contact Ben Schmidt today!