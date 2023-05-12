Roys Tire and Auto celebrates 20 years of auto services

Roys Tire and Auto celebrates 20 years of auto services
Roys Tire and Auto in Jackson has served its clientele for 20 years in their same location. Through the years, their team has stuck to one tenant: Every car and every customer is important. They feel this is integral to their success, which is why they treat all customers like family.
Roys Tire is still a mom-and-pop shop, although theyve grown from one building to two. For the past 16 years, they received the Peoples Choice Award as no. 1 Auto Repair Shop in Cape Girardeau County. Theyve also received Best Tire and Best Oil Change awards in the last several years.
Honesty, integrity and fair pricing are the pillars of service that Roys Tire strives to align with every day. These pillars will remain unchanged as customers continue to trust Roy and his team at Roys Tire and Auto in Jackson. Call Roys Tire for trustworthy service at 573-204-TIRE (8473).