Celebrating 60 years of service to area home and business owners

Dutch Enterprises has become a household name in home services for good reason. The company started in 1962 and has grown to offer almost every service a homeowner or business owner may need.

Dutch provides residential and commercial plumbing and sewer services, HVAC and indoor air quality, refrigeration, water heaters and softeners, electrical, generators and luxury bathroom remodels.

Its no surprise that Dutch Enterprises has been voted No. 1 in the Peoples Choice Awards for both Heating and Cooling Company and Plumbing categories in Cape County.

Their rapid repair team is immediately responsive to your emergency plumbing or HVAC problem.

We appreciate the trust our customers have had in our company for over 60 years in providing them with quality products and services, said Chris Janet, director of sales.

You can count on Dutch Enterprises to be reliable and responsive, no matter which services you need. Call them at (573) 200-8417.