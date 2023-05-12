New business brings premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar to Cape
Water & William Olive Oil Co. recently opened at 105 William St. in the Rivers & Rails building downtown Cape. Owners Todd and Georgia Lowman, a husband-and-wife team, said tastings are available for all olive oil and balsamic vinegar products. During your visit, this knowledgeable team would be glad to assist with finding the right product for your specific taste and cooking needs!
The following are available:
Extra virgin olive oil, single variety from various countries, cold pressed
Flavor fused and infused extra virgin olive oil, cold pressed
Dark balsamic vinegar
White balsamic vinegar
40 + offerings to taste
Gourmet gifts
Water & Williams California-based supplier is the largest purchaser of balsamic vinegars from Moderna, Italy, and has been in the olive oil business since the 1920s. All olive oils and balsamic vinegars are fresh, for maximum health benefits, and should be consumed within 18 months of purchase.
Water & Williams hours are 11 am - 5 pm on Tuesday through Friday and 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday.