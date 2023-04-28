Semoball Awards winter finalists, keynote speaker announced
The winter sports finalists, along with the keynote speaker, for this year's Semoball Awards were announced Thursday morning for this summer's big event.
Finalists for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, and girls swimming were unveiled.
Boys basketball: Cam Williams, Cape Central; Jadis Jones, New Madrid County Central; Rico Coleman, Charleston; PJ Farmer, Charleston; Dontrez Williams, Sikeston; BJ Williamson, New Madrid County Central; Clayton Ernst, Jackson; Cole Nichols, Dexter; Luke Barnes, Cooter; and Isaiah Rodgers, Caruthersville.
Girls basketball: Katie Waller, Jackson; Tori Rubel, Notre Dame; Taylor Horton, Cape Central; Kaetlyn Danley, Holcomb; Landri Hammontree, Sikeston; Mallary Barks, Woodland; Brooklyn Kirby, East Carter; Kenzie Redus, Doniphan; Haley Webb, Oran; and Presley Holweg, Delta.
Boys' wrestling: Gavyn Colbert, New Madrid County Central; Ty Blakey, New Madrid County Central; Eric Harmon, Dexter; Lucas Robertson, Poplar Bluff; Logan Hite, Poplar Bluff; Ethan Jackson, Notre Dame; Gavin Hicks, Jackson; Landon Vassalli, Jackson; Tyler Beyatte, Jackson; and Griffin Horman, Jackson.
Girls wrestling: Niah Hopkins, Cape Central; Gracie Metzger, Jackson; Mallorie Metzger, Jackson; Emma Steimle, Notre Dame; Kayleigh Dazey, Poplar Bluff; Zoe Freeman, Poplar Bluff; Ellie Douglass, Sikeston; Jasmynne Green, Sikeston; Liliana Knoeppel, Sikeston; and Alayna Ray, Sikeston.
Girls swimming: Ava Walters, Jackson; Addison Ringwald, Cape Central; Sydney Ringwald, Cape Central; Marianne Dean, Cape Central; and Tommy-Anne Marriott, Cape Central.
This year's keynote speaker is Dan Meers, otherwise known as the KC Wolf mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs. Meers is one of the most celebrated mascots in sports. He also has an incredible story of faith and overcoming adversity.
In 2013, Meers survived a stunt gone wrong at Arrowhead Stadium. He will share the story and how his perspective on life was forever changed.
In addition to his work as a mascot and speaking, Meers is the author of two book, "Wolves Can't Fly" and "Mascot on Mission".
Tickets for the 10th annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, can be purchased online at semoball.com/awards. The event will be held July 14 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.
Along with presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH, the Semoball Awards are supported by The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper.
This is one of the big events of the year in Southeast Missouri. Along with celebrating the best in high school sports, the keynote speaker will share an inspirational message that is sure to connect with people of all ages. We look forward to hearing Dan Meers this summer at the Semoball Awards.
Comments
-
Column (4/29/23)What you need to know about the debt-ceiling debateIf you read news coverage about the brewing battle over raising the debt ceiling, you might think it's a fight between demons and angels. On one side, you have Republicans who are willing to risk a default on the government's debt unless they get...
-
Column (4/29/23)Why isn't Joe Biden a threat to democracy?Joe Biden's video announcing his reelection bid makes much of his supposed defense of democracy. If it weren't for that, it strongly implies, he'd be happy to decamp to Rehoboth Beach to a content retirement rather than stay on the job until age 86,...
-
Column (4/28/23)Tucker Carlson, not just Trump, damaged conservatismTucker Carlson has left the building. That in itself was unusual because Carlson hadnt been in the building most other days over the last couple years. He rarely went into the Washington or New York bureaus, preferring his own private studios in...
-
Column (4/27/23)It makes no sense to sell our land to ChinaIn 2013, a Republican-controlled legislature and then-Sen. Mike Kehoe approved legislation allowing foreign-owned companies to buy Missouri agricultural land and opened the door to huge investments from Chinese-controlled conglomerates. This trend...
-
Column (4/27/23)Biden sleeps tight while nation drowns in debtHillary Rodham Clinton writes in The New York Times that Republican insistence to link any increase in the nation's debt ceiling to spending control and cuts threatens our national security. "It's a sad irony that Mr. McCarthy and many of the same...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/26/23)Two organizations helping students with prom formal wearIt's prom season for local high schools. It's a fun experience for local students, but it's also an expensive one. We know prom dresses and tuxedos can challenge the budget for many families. Thankfully there are a couple organizations in the area...
-
Joe Biden prepares his next basement campaignJoe Biden is going to run for reelection. One question this raises: How is anyone going to tell? The basement presidency is about to embark on another basement campaign. Biden's political genius turns out to be not provoking strong negative emotions...
-
Column (4/25/23)The useful veneer of the aging DemocratPresident Joe Biden is now 80 years old. He will be 82 when he campaigns for the 2024 presidency -- and a clearly debilitated 86 should he be elected and fill out his second term. He has been in government for over a half-century. Former House...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/24/23)Local farmers markets kick off 2023 seasonThe 2023 farmers markets season has begun in Southeast Missouri. Area farmers markets are a good opportunity to pick up fresh produce, baked goods and other items from local merchants. But for many, the gatherings are as much about the experience as...
-
Editorial (4/21/23)Friends of the Park Day, Show Me Reptiles event highlight weekend eventsThe weather is warming up, flowers are blooming, and we are enjoying more sunlight in the evenings. There's certainly no shortage of things to do outdoors this time of year. If you enjoy working outdoors, we would invite you to consider...
-
Editorial (4/19/23)Adult and Teen Challenge to build transition dormAdult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet over the weekend at the Show Me Center. The faith-based drug rehabilitation program helps men overcome the struggle of addiction. The Christian ministry has an impressive track record of...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/17/23)Congratulations to Polivick, Brunke at Cape's Public WorksA longtime city leader will retire this summer, and another who has served in a couple different roles in Cape Girardeau city government will take the helm of an important department. Stan Polivick has been on staff with the City of Cape Girardeau...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/14/23)Editorial: Next Project recognizes students doing big things in communityEvery day, you'll find at least one story in the Southeast Missouri about young people doing impressive things in this community. From sports to the arts and academics to community engagement projects, it's all really impressive. In recent years, a...
-
Editorial (4/12/23)Seven Cape County families recognized as Missouri Century FarmsThere was a short business item in the Southeast Missourian last month we think deserves to be highlighted. The Missouri Century Farms program honors those whose families have owned a farm in the state for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 2022...
-
Editorial (4/10/23)Editorial: A community rallies after deadly tornado rips through Bollinger CountyWe're accustomed to severe weather in the Midwest. It's not uncommon for tornado watches and warnings to be issued. We get text alerts and push notifications on our phones. Watch weather reports on television and online. And head to the basement...
-
Editorial (4/8/23)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/5/23)Cairo grocery store project could help jumpstart communityAsk economic developers what a community needs to grow, and the answers will focus on various types of infrastructure. Traditional -- highways, rail/river access, power and water. Educational -- good elementary and secondary schools, higher...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.