Local farmers markets kick off 2023 season

Editorial

The 2023 farmers markets season has begun in Southeast Missouri.

Area farmers markets are a good opportunity to pick up fresh produce, baked goods and other items from local merchants. But for many, the gatherings are as much about the experience as they are about the goods purchased. Many people, for example, make Saturday morning visits to Cape Riverfront Market a weekly habit from May to October.

For the merchants, the markets provide an opportunity to connect in person with customers. The vendors have forged new friendships over the years. It's become a family environment.

Many customers simply appreciate connecting with the local merchants and having a personal connection to where their food is coming from.

There are several farmers markets in this area. The Southeast Missourian recently reported on markets in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Marble Hill, Chaffee, Delta and Perryville. Take a look at this article from April 15 for more information about days and times.

If you haven't patronized a farmers market in a while, we would encourage you to do so. Along with our local grocery stores, these markets are a good opportunity to connect with your neighbors, support local merchants and enjoy good food.