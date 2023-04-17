News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-17-23
Father God, may those in mourning be comforted and feel your loving arms around them. Amen.
More to explore
-
After 44 years, search for Cheryl Scherer continuesIt's been 44 years since Cheryl Anne Scherer disappeared while working the daytime shift at a Scott County gas station, and law enforcement and her family are making their strongest plea for anyone with information to come forward. "It's time for a...
-
Jackson police to join Take Back Day effortsThe Jackson Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 24th National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22. Jackson police will be collecting prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson...
-
-
Inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival set to take off in June in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. This summer, Sikeston will host a unique community event: its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18. "This is going to be an event unlike anything Sikeston has ever seen," committee chairwoman...
-
SEMO student newspaper wins awards at state conferenceThe Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, and the university's Department of Mass Media came away winning multiple awards during a recent collegiate media conference. According to a release from the university, the Arrow...
-
SEMO-NASV to hold 2nd annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear this weekendSoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) will be holding its second annual A Day in the Park with Green Bear on Saturday, April 22. The free event, which is family and pet friendly, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape County...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County selects contractor for emergency ops center4This story is updated. Sides Construction of Jackson was selected Thursday, April 13, to be general contractor for Cape Girardeau County's new $4.8 million emergency management operations center (EOC) a 13,440-square-foot structure to be built by...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council to vote on public hearing for Broadway Theatre12A decision will be made about the former Broadway Theatre at the Monday, April 17, Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, but it won't be the last. Council members will be voting on whether to host a public hearing at their Monday, May 1, meeting on a...
-
Cape Girardeau educator shares how kidney donors saved his lifeGabriel Jenkins was a 22-year-old college athlete preparing to be a teacher. Life was good, until things took a dramatic turn. Jenkins said initially he thought the symptoms resembled the flu. He would take some time off and life would be back to...
-
Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America to promote transition dorm at annual banquet2"Bridge the Gap" is the theme of this year's Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America fundraiser. James Bolin has been the executive director of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America for 13 years. The local organization is part of the nationwide,...
-
Cape Girardeau school board members sworn into officeIn a special organizational meeting of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, April 13, Casey Cook, Missy Phegley and Jared Ritter were sworn into office by board secretary Beth Poyner for another three-year term. All...
-
Meet-and-greet event held for new Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent1Howard Benyon, soon-to-be superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, introduced himself to the community and spoke of his plans for the district's future during a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 13, in the auditorium of Terry W. Kitchen...
-
1 dead, 1 injured after wreck on South Kingshighway in Cape GirardeauA single-vehicle wreck Wednesday, April 12, in Cape Girardeau left one dead and another hospitalized. Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Missouri, was killed after the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving southbound in the 900 block of South Kingshighway ran...
-
Man injured Thursday night in Cape shootingOne man was hospitalized Thursday, April 13, in Cape Girardeau with an apparent gunshot wound. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of William Street, according to a news release. On...
-
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for light installation; Highway 77 in Scott County reduced for bridge maintenanceHighway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews install roadside lighting. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/17/23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, April 17 City Hall Presentations n Arts Council of Southeast Missouri children's artwork presentation n Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Jane Wernsman Items for discussion n Appearances by...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition...
-
County commission agenda 4-17-23Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, April 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, April 13, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Photo Gallery 4/15/23SADI dance
-
-
Volunteers, businesses helping Glen Allen recover following tornado3GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- Several Southeast Missouri organizations have pitched in to help with the cleanup in the aftermath of the tornado April 5 that destroyed 12 homes and damaged 87 structures in Bollinger County, Missouri. The county's emergency...
-
Farmers markets kick off new season of commerce in Southeast MissouriThe local farmers market season has begun in Southeast Missouri, connecting purveyors of locally grown produce, baked goods and other items with customers at several area locations. Mild temperatures and sunshine Thursday, April 13, provided the...
-
Cape Girardeau Central High School students design giant Rhodes cup for school project2Cape Girardeau set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for the largest fountain drink at 15-feet tall, holding 605,556 regular-size cups. But it's another super-sized Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores cup getting attention lately -- this one...
-
Blessing of the Animals scheduled Sunday in Cape GirardeauSoutheast Missouri Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, will host a "Blessing of the Animals" event at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at its adoption center at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. "This is the first time at the new center. We...
-
Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple feloniesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman with a boxcutter Wednesday, April 12. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Ranney Park around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found one...
-
What's Past is Prologue recalling Lincoln's assassination 158 years later6Eight years before the 1873 founding of Southeast Missouri State University, a singular event changed the course of U.S. history as the Civil War was in its final days. On April 14, 1865, Good Friday on the Christian calendar, America's 16th...
-
-
Most read 4/12/23FEMA: Glen Allen not eligible to receive funding after tornado23Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen, Missouri, who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed Monday, April 10, that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger...
-
Most read 4/12/23Motorcycle accident leaves two dead5A motorcyclist and his passenger from Arkansas both perished in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night, April 8, near Doniphan, Missouri. James W. Franks, 39, and Rebecca J. Franks, 41, of Pocahontas were driving westbound on U.S. 160 when their 1988...
-
FEMA: Glen Allen does not meet threshold to receive funding following tornado8Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed officially on Monday that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County...
-
Real estate group announces plans to redevelop mall11A group of Southeast Missouri developers has announced plans to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. River City Centre LLC. acquired ownership of the retail stalwart and stated its intentions to return the mall to its former place as "one of...
-
Woman charged for allegedly assaulting Cape Girardeau police officers after Lexington wreck6A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers following a wreck Wednesday, April 5, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Ashley...
-
Most read 4/10/23Remembering the old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee1CHAFFEE, Mo. The old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee that had been abandoned and overgrown for years was burned down by the Chaffee volunteer firefighters April 2. More than 30 people watched as the town landmark was demolished and burned down....
-
Most read 4/10/23Cape Girardeau casino hotel updateCentury Casino Cape Girardeau anticipates its $26 million, six-story, 69-room downtown hotel will be finished sometime in the first half of 2024, according to an update from the casino's general manager, Lyle Randolph. "Stairwell and elevator core...